Bengals do something against Dolphins they haven’t done in five years
The Cincinnati Bengals did something on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins that they haven’t done since the 2017 season. In the second quarter, Cincinnati rookie Jeff Gunter blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by the Dolphins. It was the Bengals’ first blocked field goal since a 2017 game...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Bengals’ Tupou Comments on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
The 28-year-old’s first career sack led to unfortunate head and neck injuries for the Dolphins quarterback.
profootballnetwork.com
Dolphins Postgame Press Conference: Update on Tua Tagovailoa and Bengals Recap
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addresses the media following their Week 4 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. On tap will be updates on the injury suffered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and more fallout from the game. For more on Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, click to read our postgame column:...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
Fox 19
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘much better after suffering concussion during Bengals game
CINCINNATI (WXIX/ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken by stretcher from the field to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The team later tweeted he was conscious and had movement in...
theScore
Gallup expected to make season debut vs. Commanders
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is expected to make his season debut against the Washington Commanders on Sunday after not being included on Friday's injury report. Gallup missed the beginning of the campaign recovering from knee surgery. This will be Gallup's first game action since he tore his ACL...
theScore
Ravens' Pierce to have season-ending bicep surgery
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce decided Thursday to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn bicep, per team reporter Clifton Brown. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters Wednesday and indicated that season-ending surgery was one of Pierce's options, as was playing through the injury and having the surgery after the season concluded.
College Gameday is coming to Lawrence, for FOOTBALL
The popular show will be in town when the Kansas Jayhawks host the TCU Horned Frogs.
FOX Sports
QB Tagovailoa listed as active for showdown with Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Despite being banged up, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as active for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle, although he continued to say he planned to play against the Bengals. For Cincinnati,...
theScore
Lions' St. Brown, Swift likely out vs. Seahawks
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift are likely to miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Dan Campbell announced Friday, according to team reporter Tim Twentyman. St. Brown is dealing with an ankle injury, while Swift has ankle and shoulder issues. The...
theScore
NFL, NFLPA to modify concussion protocol to enhance player safety
The NFL and players' association have agreed to modify the league's concussion protocol to enhance player safety, the union announced in a statement Saturday. "We anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process," the statement read.
theScore
CFB Week 5 best bets: The 'Saturday Seven'
When you base a handicap on a quarterback's health, and then that signal-caller gets hurt, the writing is on the wall for your bet. Chris Reynolds didn't make it to the end of Charlotte's contest versus South Carolina, damaging the "Saturday Seven" in Week 4. Thankfully, the success of our early week bets on the big games offset our 2-5 record. All told, a 7-6 week moves us to 29-23-1 (55.7%) overall on the season despite another one of our matchups showing up on a high-profile TV segment about bad beats.
theScore
Garrett to miss game vs. Falcons after car accident
The Cleveland Browns downgraded pass-rusher Myles Garrett to out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett sustained a shoulder and biceps strain plus minor lacerations due to a one-car accident following Monday's practice. Cleveland initially deemed the defensive end a game-time decision for the contest Friday before ruling him out.
Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier. Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0. Jordan Montgomery (9-6) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings and struck out five batters after losing his previous three starts. Montgomery went 5-0 in his first eight starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.
theScore
Oklahoma's Gabriel exits vs. TCU after hitting head
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was taken off the field after being hit in the head by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge while attempting to slide in the second quarter of Saturday's game. Gabriel walked off the field under his own power and spent time in the team's medical tent before going...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Week 4 injury updates, Dolphins-Bengals takeaways
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone provides his thoughts on the Dolphins-Bengals Thursday night game and then goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week...
theScore
Alabama's Young exits win over Arkansas with sprained shoulder
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left Saturday's contest against Arkansas in the second quarter with a sprained shoulder, head coach Nick Saban said postgame. “Bryce has a little AC sprain in his shoulder. I think he’s OK. He doesn’t have a serious injury,” Saban said. “We didn’t think it was. He couldn’t go back in the game today because I didn’t think he had much steam throwing the ball.”
theScore
Tua active for TNF vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is active for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite back and ankle injuries, the team announced. Tagovailoa was originally listed as questionable but said Tuesday he was hoping to play. The signal-caller suffered the injuries in last Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.
theScore
Duggan, TCU rout No. 18 Oklahoma
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan outran the Oklahoma defense for long touchdown and lofted passes to wide-open receivers for other lengthy scores. Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel never got much of a chance to match him. Duggan went 67 yards for one of his two rushing TDs...
