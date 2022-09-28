ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Teen charged with murder after 18-year-old girl dies of fentanyl overdose

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRQ1D_0iE96J6T00

An investigation that started nearly a year ago with the death of a Forsyth County teenager has come to an end.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies say they have charged 19-year-old Kai Bakarich with murder for the death of 18-year-old Kaylee Boxer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say Boxer died on November 5, 2021 after overdosing on a lethal dose of fentanyl.

According to the police report, the family reported seeing Boxer on security cameras around midnight. Her father found her body the next morning in her bed and attempted to give her naloxone, but it was unsuccessful.

Deputies say Bakarich was the dealer who sold the fentanyl to Boxer. He was arrested on September 15.

Bakarich is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail without a bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man who stabbed woman to death killed after stepping in front of semi on 285, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police say they believe a man who stabbed a Roswell woman to death Sunday night then stepped into traffic on I-285, where he was killed. Police said they were called to a home at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Police found 31-year-old Rosa Evaristo Perez dead inside the apartment with an apparent stab wound.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Forsyth County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fentanyl#Naloxone#Tv News#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood, police said. On Oct. 1, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Nothing more than drug dealers:’ Gynecologist, pharmacists plead guilty to running pill mill

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta gynecologist and two former pharmacists have pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a pill mill. Prosecutors say Dr. Anthony Mills had been writing prescriptions for opioids, like oxycodone, morphine and Percocet, to drug dealers and addicts he never treated. They say some of the prescriptions he wrote were in the names of people whose had their identities stolen or had died.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
191K+
Followers
132K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy