Teen charged with murder after 18-year-old girl dies of fentanyl overdose

An investigation that started nearly a year ago with the death of a Forsyth County teenager has come to an end.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies say they have charged 19-year-old Kai Bakarich with murder for the death of 18-year-old Kaylee Boxer.

Investigators say Boxer died on November 5, 2021 after overdosing on a lethal dose of fentanyl.

According to the police report, the family reported seeing Boxer on security cameras around midnight. Her father found her body the next morning in her bed and attempted to give her naloxone, but it was unsuccessful.

Deputies say Bakarich was the dealer who sold the fentanyl to Boxer. He was arrested on September 15.

Bakarich is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail without a bond.

