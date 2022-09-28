Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Ty France not in Mariners' lineup on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. France is being replaced at first base by Carlos Santana versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 594 plate appearances this season, France has a .277 batting average with a .784 OPS, 20 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
WFLA
Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge
The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
numberfire.com
Juan Yepez heads to Cardinals' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Juan Yepez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yepez will sit at home after Corey Dickerson was named Saturday's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 182 batted balls this season, Yepez has accounted for a 9.3% barrel rate and a .287...
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Brian Anderson starting for Miami on Saturday
Miami Marlins infielder Brian Anderson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Anderson is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 370 plate appearances this season, Anderson has a .230 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Avisail Garcia sitting for Miami on Saturday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is being replaced in right field by Brian Anderson versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 367 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .228 batting average with a .588 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Cardinals starting Paul DeJong at shortstop on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was benched at home against right-hander Luis Ortiz. numberFire's models project DeJong to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take over the catching position after Christian Vazquez was rested against left-hander Shane McClanahan. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will take over left field after Juan Yepez was benched in St. Louis. In a matchup against right-hander Luis Ortiz, our models project Dickerson to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mitchell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Mitchell for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jesus Sanchez sitting for Miami on Saturday
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryan De La Cruz versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 329 plate appearances this season, Sanchez has a .206 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Dodgers starting Hanser Alberto at second base on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Alberto will take over second base after Gavin Lux received a breather versus Rockies' southpaw Kyle Freeland. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Ozuna is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Ozuna for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Owen Miller batting in fifth spot for Cleveland on Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will operate as Cleveland's first baseman after Josh Naylor was named Saturday's designated hitter, Steven Kwan was moved to left field, and Will Brennan was benched. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc in Marlins' Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is starting saturday in the teams' game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Leblanc is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 157 plate appearances this season, Leblanc has a .276 batting average with a .759 OPS,...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for New York
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. Our models project Davis for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
