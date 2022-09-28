ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Ty France not in Mariners' lineup on Saturday

Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. France is being replaced at first base by Carlos Santana versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 594 plate appearances this season, France has a .277 batting average with a .784 OPS, 20 home runs,...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Juan Yepez heads to Cardinals' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Juan Yepez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yepez will sit at home after Corey Dickerson was named Saturday's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 182 batted balls this season, Yepez has accounted for a 9.3% barrel rate and a .287...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Christian Yelich
numberfire.com

Brian Anderson starting for Miami on Saturday

Miami Marlins infielder Brian Anderson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Anderson is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 370 plate appearances this season, Anderson has a .230 batting average with a...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia sitting for Miami on Saturday

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is being replaced in right field by Brian Anderson versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 367 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .228 batting average with a .588 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Cardinals starting Paul DeJong at shortstop on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was benched at home against right-hander Luis Ortiz. numberFire's models project DeJong to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take over the catching position after Christian Vazquez was rested against left-hander Shane McClanahan. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will take over left field after Juan Yepez was benched in St. Louis. In a matchup against right-hander Luis Ortiz, our models project Dickerson to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mitchell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Mitchell for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez sitting for Miami on Saturday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryan De La Cruz versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 329 plate appearances this season, Sanchez has a .206 batting average with a...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Dodgers starting Hanser Alberto at second base on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Alberto will take over second base after Gavin Lux received a breather versus Rockies' southpaw Kyle Freeland. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Ozuna is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Ozuna for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Owen Miller batting in fifth spot for Cleveland on Saturday evening

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will operate as Cleveland's first baseman after Josh Naylor was named Saturday's designated hitter, Steven Kwan was moved to left field, and Will Brennan was benched. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.9 FanDuel...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Charles Leblanc in Marlins' Saturday lineup

Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is starting saturday in the teams' game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Leblanc is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 157 plate appearances this season, Leblanc has a .276 batting average with a .759 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis starting Saturday for New York

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. Our models project Davis for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy