Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
billypenn.com

‘To The Polls’ returns to Love Park with six freestanding murals encouraging Philly to vote

Mural Arts’ “To The Polls” exhibit is back on the lawn of LOVE Park for its third rendition, displaying six freestanding murals that are encouraging spectators to vote. The murals, which are still in the process of being painted, use striking text and images in a variety of mediums to inspire passersby to head to the polls. According to Conrad Benner, project curator and the mind behind art blog Streets Dept, the public creation of these murals is essential to the exhibit’s mission.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billy Penn
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Critical in Northeast Philly Double Shooting: Police

Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the area of Castor Avenue and Lansing Street in Rhawnhurst for a report of gunshots, authorities said. Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department performed CPR...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Shooting#Tv News#Temple University#Violent Crime#Roxborough High School#Cbs Philly#Washington
CBS Philly

Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
HAVERTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

21-Year-Old Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run

A woman was fatally struck in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run Saturday morning, authorities said. The incident took place at around 2:02 a.m. near the 4600 block of Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia police told NBC10. An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound approaching Marsden Street when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street mid-block.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Twitter

