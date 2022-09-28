Read full article on original website
Impeachment hearings in South Philly; Voting materials in 9 languages; Farewell to Radio Times | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Witnesses at Krasner impeachment hearings spread blame. The Pa. House committee trying to connect DA Krasner’s policies to Philly’s spike in shootings began two...
These Philly women took DNA tests to trace their roots. The results altered their lives.
DNA testing kits that can reveal ancestry have been growing in popularity over the years. But what do people do when they find out life-changing information?
Spanish-language radio star who refused to work for Soros-linked group to host Philadelphia Hispanic town hall
Americano Media host Lourdes Ubieta will host Philadelphia’s first Hispanic Town Hall on Friday with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: After-School Shooting Surveillance Video Released, Krasner Impeachment
Plus, CBS 3 gets into trouble, Lang Lang breaks out the Mary Poppins on Broad Street, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Surveillance Video of Philadelphia After-School...
billypenn.com
‘To The Polls’ returns to Love Park with six freestanding murals encouraging Philly to vote
Mural Arts’ “To The Polls” exhibit is back on the lawn of LOVE Park for its third rendition, displaying six freestanding murals that are encouraging spectators to vote. The murals, which are still in the process of being painted, use striking text and images in a variety of mediums to inspire passersby to head to the polls. According to Conrad Benner, project curator and the mind behind art blog Streets Dept, the public creation of these murals is essential to the exhibit’s mission.
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, claimed that "MAGA" cities and states had a 40% higher homicide rate than those run by Democrats.
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
Philadelphia reaches 1,000 carjackings for first time ever
Carjackings in Philadelphia surpass 1,000 thefts reported this year as the nation see a spike in carjackings over the last two years.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Critical in Northeast Philly Double Shooting: Police
Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the area of Castor Avenue and Lansing Street in Rhawnhurst for a report of gunshots, authorities said. Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department performed CPR...
billypenn.com
The 1980s Philly sweepstakes charlatan who swindled folks out of $2 million in prizes
The thrill of winning something for nothing has powerful pull. It drives state lotteries, powers casinos, and was responsible for fueling a huge sweepstakes boom in 1980s America. One Philadelphia man, Charles “Chuck” Seidman, took advantage of that trend by setting up a company to run those contests. But instead...
Philadelphia’s Annual Outfest Celebration Has Been Canceled for 2022
My favorite event of the year was just canceled. Well, sort of. The city’s annual OutFest street festival and celebration will not take place on Sunday, October 9, as many were hoping. This would have marked the first Outfest celebration since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news...
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
NBC Philadelphia
21-Year-Old Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run
A woman was fatally struck in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run Saturday morning, authorities said. The incident took place at around 2:02 a.m. near the 4600 block of Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia police told NBC10. An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound approaching Marsden Street when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street mid-block.
fox29.com
Police: Quadruple shooting erupts just feet from hospital in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Four men were struck by gunfire as shots rang out less than a block from a hospital in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Police say the quadruple shooting erupted out he 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, which is just feet away from Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Four men were...
Mastriano decries Philadelphia ‘lawlessness’ during 1st campaign appearance in city
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano held his first public campaign event in Philadelphia on Friday, calling the city “more dangerous than when I was in Kabul” during three tours of Army duty in Afghanistan.
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
Muslims Serve offers free meals to Philadelphia’s hungry, no questions asked
Abdellah Abdul Qawi is tackling food insecurity in Philadelphia and Camden as director of Muslims Serve, an organization that prepares and serves free meals to those in need.
