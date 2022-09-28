ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cabinet minister urges people to remain ‘calm’ amid mini-budget turmoil

By Bronwen Weatherby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfmIc_0iE95uDN00

A UK cabinet minister has urged people to remain “calm” amid the turmoil sparked by the Government’s mini-budget announcement.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic policies have attracted fierce criticism, most notably from the International Monetary Fund , and the Bank of England have had to intervene to steady a part of the financial markets.

However, Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland stood by Mr Kwarteng’s plans during an interview with ITV Wales on Wednesday.

He told the Wales At Six programme that aspects of the budget were “vital for the lives of every business and indeed every family”.

Questioned over the pound’s fall in value, food cost inflation and soaring interest rates which have affected the housing market, Mr Buckland said: “I do think it’s very important that we remain very steady and calm through this period.

“The issue for me is how we grow our economy in order to pay for increased public services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5VXp_0iE95uDN00

“The only way that we’re going to long term sustain our important public services in Wales and elsewhere is to grow our economy, and the Government is trying to make sure that as many obstacles are removed in order to allow for that higher growth to take place.

“That will be good for all of the billions at risk.”

He added: “I think the mini budget has actually got a huge amount of detail in there that is vital for the lives of every business and indeed every family in Wales.

“The energy announcements that we made just before the budget will have a direct impact upon mitigating some of the alarming rises in energy prices that we are all too painfully aware of.”

The minister said changes to national insurance would “benefit many lower paid workers” and that other tax measures would be “important for small businesses”.

And he said the budget is a “wide range of initiatives that do reach into the lives of ordinary people”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxE9p_0iE95uDN00

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said on Friday that the Chancellor’s package would risk rising inflation and higher interest rates, with director Paul Johnson saying: “Mr Kwarteng is not just gambling on a new strategy, he is betting the house.”

Since then sterling has tumbled and the Bank of England has had to buy £65 billion worth of government bonds – known as gilts – after the Government’s economic policies sparked a sell-off in the market that could harm pension pots.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the recall of Parliament to address the financial crisis, and accused the Tories of being the party of “fiscal irresponsibility”.

But Mr Buckland told presenter Jonathan Hill that now was the time for the Conservatives to be “bold”.

“What we’re having to do now with an unprecedented energy crisis is to take that short-term action that will of course have to be repaid over the long term, but coupled with those reforms that will make a long-term difference to the economy,” he said.

“That’s what I think people would expect us to do.

“I think now is not the time for us to be timid when it comes to our intervention into the energy market.

“It’s an important moment to be bold, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-Budget turmoil

Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil which followed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, according to a new opinion poll.Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55 per cent – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18 per cent who approve – a net rating of minus 37.Support for Mr Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55 per cent disapproving against 15 per cent approving – a net rating of minus 40 – down 30 points on a week ago.Half – 51 per cent – thought he...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’

Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.The Prime Minister rejected calls to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.The survey by Opinium, put Labour on 46%, 19 points clear of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

SNP says ‘worst yet to come’ under Truss premiership

The Prime Minister has no mandate to impose greater austerity in Scotland, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said.Ian Blackford said that “the worst of this Truss government is yet to come” as the Conservatives begin their conference on Sunday.His comments come after a key ally of the Prime Minister, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, signalled ministers are looking to shrink the overall size of the state alongside falling tax rates.Mr Clarke told The Times: “My big concern in politics is that western Europe is just living in a fool’s paradise whereby we can be ever less productive relative to our...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Abducted, beaten, tortured: What happened to Ukrainians who refused to vote in Russia’s referendums

Terrified Ukrainians have told of being abducted at gunpoint from their homes, held in solitary confinement and tortured for refusing to vote in Russia’s “sham” referendums.Some were dragged to polling stations by volunteers carrying pro-referendum leaflets, according to witnesses who also spoke of “informers” reporting anyone suspected of opposing annexation to the occupying forces.As president Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four areas of southern and eastern Ukraine, in a land grab that the West says it will refuse to recognise, residents in the occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, have told The Independent how separatist troops...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russian state TV seizes on Tucker Carlson claim that US is behind attack on Nord Stream pipeline

Russian state television programmes this week were all too happy to repeat claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the United States may have had a role to play in damaging the Nord Stream pipelines. Carlson stated on his Fox News programme on Tuesday, with no evidence, that US sabatoge could be responsible for damage to the two pipelines running from Russia to Germany. Carlson used a tweet from a Polish EU parliamentarian and a statement made by President Joe Biden in February opposing the activation of the pipeline to suggest that he may have had some...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Economy#Interest Rates#Uk#Cabinet#The Bank Of England#Welsh#Itv
The Independent

Young Tories’ leader apologises for calling Birmingham ‘a dump’

The leader of the Young Conservatives Network has apologised for his “ill-conceived” comments about Birmingham after he called the city “a dump”.Daniel Grainger, head of the Young Conservatives Network (YCN), sparked outrage after making disparaging remarks on Twitter about the nation’s second-largest city, currently hosting the party conference.In a furious response, Andy Street, the Tory mayor of the West Midlands, told Grainger to “grow up” – urging him to leave the city and reflect on his remarks.“Off you pop then, and take anyone with the same views with you,” said Mr Street. “Try and take some time to grow up...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is facing calls for an official inquiry following a report that he attended a private champagne reception with hedge fund managers who stood to gain from a collapse in sterling following his mini-budget.The Sunday Times reported that he joined the gathering at the Chelsea home of a City financier on the evening of September 23 where he was said to have been “egged on” to commit to his plan for £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.The following Sunday, in a BBC TV interview, he declared there was “more to come” – a comment that was blamed for...
WORLD
The Independent

Devolved administrations call for urgent talks with Chancellor

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is facing a call for urgent talks with the devolved administrations amid warnings their vital public services are at risk in the wake of the financial turmoil unleashed by his mini-budgetThe deputy first minister of Scotland John Swinney and the finance ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland – Rebecca Evans and Conor Murphy – accused the Chancellor of taking a “huge gamble” with the public finances with his £45 billion package of tax cuts.In a joint letter they said that with soaring inflation eroding the value of the devolved budget settlements announced last year, they urgently needed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘vile racists’ after school suffers online abuse

Nicola Sturgeon has condemned “vile racists” who posted offensive comments about pupils online after she visited a school.Scotland’s First Minister retweeted a picture of herself with pupils at St Albert’s Primary in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow on Friday during a visit to mark the end of Climate Week.A number of people responded with racist remarks about the photo, which she had retweeted saying: “Thank you @StAlbertsG41 – you were wonderful as always.”Ms Sturgeon tweeted her support for the primary school after it later said it had been subjected to “the most horrific racist abuse”.Every brilliant young person and every...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 221 of the invasion

Russia suffered a humiliating military defeat on Saturday when Ukrainian troops liberated the key eastern city of Lyman, with videos showing them raising a national flag and performing a victory dance. Russia’s ministry of defence admitted its soldiers had retreated. They had been “withdrawn to more advantageous lines”, the ministry said, after their encirclement by Ukrainian forces. The defeat is an embarrassment for Vladimir Putin, who declared on Friday that the city – in the Donetsk region – was Russia’s “for ever”.
MILITARY
The Independent

Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day

Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's North East Hampshire constituency was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making “excuse after excuse” for failing to stop the dumping by privatised water companies.There has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to the Environment Agency's figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping the sewage in exceptional circumstances, official figures...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister: Greece can defend islands despite Turkey's threats

Greece has the right to take “all defensive measures” to protect its easternmost islands amid threats by neighboring Turkey that dispute Greek sovereignty rights and raise the specter of war, the Greek defense minister said Saturday.Speaking after Cyprus’ independence day military parade, Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said Turkey’s “revisionist and destabilizing behavior” also undermines security in the wider eastern Mediterranean region.Panagiotopoulos dismissed Turkey’s demands to demilitarize the islands “as if they’re not being threatened and as if we don’t have the right to take all defensive measures for them” as “baseless and unacceptable.”Earlier this week, Turkey summoned the Greek ambassador...
POLITICS
The Independent

Warning to Kwarteng that delay in releasing plans could mean mortgage pain for millions

Delay in spelling out the goverment’s tax-and-spend plans could pile hundreds of pounds onto millions of people’s housing costs by making higher interest rates more likely, a senior Conservative MP has warned chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. The chair of the Commons Treasury Committee, Mel Stride, urged the chancellor to bring forward the 23 November statement on his medium-term fiscal plan - along with the OBR watchdog’s judgement on it - so that the Bank of England has time to assess market reaction before its next rate-setting meeting on 3 November. A positive City reaction could persuade the Bank’s Monetary Policy...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. “shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave

The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune-evasive subvariants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent, according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late August,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy