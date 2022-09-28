ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two planes involved in ‘minor collision’ at Heathrow

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Two planes have collided on the airfield at Heathrow Airport.

It is understood the Icelandair and Koreanair aircraft were involved in a “minor collision” on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services are attending the scene, but an airport spokeswoman said no injuries had been reported.

She said: “Emergency services are attending an incident involving two aircraft on the airfield.

“No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well.”

The incident is being investigated.

While it is understood there is currently no significant impact on departures or arrivals, passengers are advised to check with their airlines on the status of their flights.

