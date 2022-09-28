ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esopus, NY

Wappingers, NY Pet Rescue Saves 20 Pups From Flooded Puerto Rico

20 pups have found their way to the Hudson Valley thanks to 2 animal rescue organizations. If you've been following weather news the last month, you would know that our friends in Puerto Rico and Florida have gotten hit hard by 2 separate hurricanes. Florida is just getting back on its feet after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc and Puerto Rico is picking up the pieces after Hurricane Fiona.
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear

This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Bald Eagles Hopelessly Try To Defend Their Nest As Bear Attacks The Eaglets

Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
Bald Eagle Swims Muskie All The Way To The Shore

I could’ve gone my entire life without knowing that bald eagles can swim. I would’ve been too embarrassed to ask. But lo and behold, a Twitter user boating in Minnesota just so happened to capture footage of an eagle swimming in the St. Croix River. Seemingly injured, the eagle was floating about, sheepishly making his way to shore. But as it turns out, he wasn’t injured, no this eagle has a massive muskie in his talons, a muskie too big […] The post Bald Eagle Swims Muskie All The Way To The Shore first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Bald Eagle Relentlessly Tries to Snatch Goose From Lake

In wild outdoor news, a bald eagle tried multiple times to make off with a goose, only for the goose to thwart the eagle at every turn. In a video of the event from 2019, eventually, the goose slips up, and the eagle snatches it out of the lake. The video comes from a bird-watching group on YouTube called Birdgevity. While it’s not anywhere close to a bald eagle going through the airport as far as wackiness goes, it’s still a rather humorous video. That is until the goose gets carried away.
