Venice, FL

Kim Adams: Waking up to devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. – After about 2 hours of sleep, we left our hotel in Venice around 3:30am. We wanted to get closer to Fort Myers, but had to turn around multiple times due to flooded roadways, downed power lines and fallen trees. In the pitch dark, it was difficult...
SARASOTA, FL
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
Venice, FL
Orlando, FL
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Live stream coverage: Hurricane Ian destruction, flooding in Florida

ORLANDO – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane, with more than 2.5 million under evacuation orders. Watch live coverage from our sister station WKMG in Orlando in the video player above. Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded...
FLORIDA STATE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian
Share the road: A look at vehicle-deer crash data in Michigan

Have you been feeling like there are more deer on the road than usual?. That may be because the deer population seems to be growing in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula -- but it’s also because it’s just that time of the year. Michigan officials don’t keep statewide deer...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sunny Friday before tropical storm clouds move into Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Friday afternoon!. Let’s call today the pick day of the week here in Metro Detroit, as that sunshine will burn through the morning fog nicely, warming us nicely all day. We will see mostly sunshine this afternoon with highs ranging from 65-70 degrees, with a...
DETROIT, MI
How to avoid donation scams as severe weather hits Florida's Gulf Coast

The people of Florida will need help over the coming days, weeks and possibly months amid significant damage and hazards caused by Hurricane Ian. But, before you donate, there is vital information to help make sure your money actually gets to people who need it now. Scammers will be trying to take advantage of the tragic situation.
FLORIDA STATE
Family, close friends pay tribute to slain news anchor in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A candlelight vigil was held for the family of WWJ News Anchor Jim Matthews, who was killed last week in his Chesterfield Township home. A few dozen family and friends gathered at Brandenburg Park Friday (Sept. 30) evening to pay tribute to Matthews and pray for his family members that were also injured in the attack.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan residents can request 5 free COVID tests right now: Here's how

All Michigan households are eligible to request free COVID tests through a partnership with the state’s health department. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the availability of an additional 289,000 COVID-19 tests through its expanded partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act. The expansion will...
MICHIGAN STATE

