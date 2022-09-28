Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & specialFit*Life*TravelSarasota, FL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams: Waking up to devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. – After about 2 hours of sleep, we left our hotel in Venice around 3:30am. We wanted to get closer to Fort Myers, but had to turn around multiple times due to flooded roadways, downed power lines and fallen trees. In the pitch dark, it was difficult...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit man offers Florida home as shelter to family, friends after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Metro Detroit man with a home he’s selling in Fort Myers, Florida watched through a doorbell camera as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Aaron Cummings plans on heading to Florida with a chain saw and tools to look at the damage done to the house that he’s trying to sell.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hurricane Ian’s aftermath: Devastation, damage visible in latest photos
The cleanup from Hurricane Ian is continuing, and as is evidenced by the photos coming out of Florida, will likely continue for a while. While floods caused by storm surge are receding, residents are still picking up pieces and beginning the rebuilding process.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hurricane Ian: Photos in Florida show devastation left behind as cleanup begins
Hurricane Ian has weakened into a tropical storm over Florida for now, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely done. The National Hurricane Center said Ian could return at or near hurricane strength on Friday when it enters the Atlantic Ocean toward South Carolina and North Carolina. While those...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream coverage: Hurricane Ian destruction, flooding in Florida
ORLANDO – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane, with more than 2.5 million under evacuation orders. Watch live coverage from our sister station WKMG in Orlando in the video player above. Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Viral tweet shows flamingos hanging out in bathroom during Hurricane Ian
This viral tweet/photo showed that people will do anything to not only keep themselves safe from a hurricane, but also animals. Sunken Gardens, a botanical garden located in St. Petersburg, tweeted out a photo of a group of flamingos hanging out in a bathroom while riding out Hurricane Ian as it wreaked through Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Share the road: A look at vehicle-deer crash data in Michigan
Have you been feeling like there are more deer on the road than usual?. That may be because the deer population seems to be growing in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula -- but it’s also because it’s just that time of the year. Michigan officials don’t keep statewide deer...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4Warn Meteorologist Paul Gross explains record storm surge by Hurricane Ian
DETROIT – 4Warn Meteorologist Paul Gross explains the record-setting storm surge that Hurricane Ian has produced. The big worry isn’t just the high winds. It’s also storm surge that some places along the Florida Gulf Coast will be measuring in feet. Watch the video above for the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s how often, where, when motor vehicle-deer crashes happen in Michigan
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Share the road: A look at vehicle-deer crash data in Michigan. Deer are running around and crossing the road more often this time of year,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sunny Friday before tropical storm clouds move into Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Friday afternoon!. Let’s call today the pick day of the week here in Metro Detroit, as that sunshine will burn through the morning fog nicely, warming us nicely all day. We will see mostly sunshine this afternoon with highs ranging from 65-70 degrees, with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
How to avoid donation scams as severe weather hits Florida’s Gulf Coast
The people of Florida will need help over the coming days, weeks and possibly months amid significant damage and hazards caused by Hurricane Ian. But, before you donate, there is vital information to help make sure your money actually gets to people who need it now. Scammers will be trying to take advantage of the tragic situation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Impact of Hurricane Ian could interrupt your weekend forecast in Metro Detroit -- What to expect
DETROIT – As I write this, Hurricane Ian is making its second landfall in two days, with the South Carolina coast bearing the brunt. As the storm progresses up the east coast, we’ll be on the fringe of its moisture shield, so expect our mostly clear skies Friday evening to become partly cloudy on Saturday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
See thousands of Jack O’lanterns on display in West Michigan this October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you’re feeling the Halloween spirit, it’s probably a perfect time to plan a little road trip to West Michigan to see a one-of-a-kind display of Jack O’lanterns. The Jack O’ Lantern World, a touring collection of thousands of fun, creepy and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family, close friends pay tribute to slain news anchor in Chesterfield Township
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A candlelight vigil was held for the family of WWJ News Anchor Jim Matthews, who was killed last week in his Chesterfield Township home. A few dozen family and friends gathered at Brandenburg Park Friday (Sept. 30) evening to pay tribute to Matthews and pray for his family members that were also injured in the attack.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit
DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan residents can request 5 free COVID tests right now: Here’s how
All Michigan households are eligible to request free COVID tests through a partnership with the state’s health department. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the availability of an additional 289,000 COVID-19 tests through its expanded partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act. The expansion will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan begins mailing absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election: What to know
If you requested an absentee ballot to vote in the November election, keep an eye on your mailbox. Michigan has started mailing out absentee ballots to those who requested one for the upcoming Nov. 8 election in the state. Residents should start seeing ballots arrive within the next few days.
Comments / 0