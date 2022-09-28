ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Eyewitness News

CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian. A Suffield family is driving down to Florida next week, and they want their trailer to be packed with donations. They family will be driving 18 hours to Fort Myers and Cape Coral. 16-year-old...
Eyewitness News

Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Florida residents are finding extensive damage as they return home in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is expected to become one of the deadliest storms in Florida history. The storm came ashore as a category four hurricane, one of the strongest to ever strike...
Register Citizen

Former CT residents survive Hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida were surveying the damage to their homes on Thursday, after Hurricane Ian swept across the southwest corner of the state. "It was a pretty rough storm even though we were on the...
Eyewitness News

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian

(WFSB) - As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Many reported scrambling to find flights this weekend to get back home. Channel 3 spoke to a Burlington family who vacationed in Orlando. The Lackey family has been at a Disney hotel...
kiss951.com

Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian

The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
Eyewitness News

Local volunteers help with Ian relief

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
newscentermaine.com

Trapped moose freed from fence in late-night rescue in Connecticut

BARKHAMSTED, Conn — A moose trapped in a fence was rescued late Friday night and was able to walk away without any apparent injuries. State police responded to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted, where a moose was entangled in one of the fences. The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department and EnCon police assisted.
who13.com

Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
cbs4indy.com

Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian

Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
Eyewitness News

A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire South Carolina coastline.

Community-based provider Charter Oak Health Center is welcoming all who need support while being displaced by the storm. Dozens of volunteers from Connecticut headed to Florida Thursday morning to help the victims of hurricane Ian. Group offering free Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pastor Brenda Adkins started hosting “a...
