City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Continental Celebrates Opening of New Automotive Manufacturing Plant in Texas
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Technology company Continental today celebrated a major milestone with an official grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in New Braunfels, Texas. The event, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marks the completion of the construction process, which began in 2020. Approximately 150 guests, including state and local officials, community members and employees joined the festivities, which included an exclusive tour of the facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005434/en/ Continental’s new automotive manufacturing location in New Braunfels, TX is the company’s first greenfield plant to be built in the U.S. dedicated to Continental’s Autonomous Mobility business area. The facility is an investment of more than $110 million in the future of mobility and the New Braunfels community, creating more than 500 well-paying jobs with excellent benefits over the next few years. (Photo: Business Wire)
news4sanantonio.com
More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Texas
The push to create a more sustainable environment is taking charge with the addition of several electric vehicle charging stations, across the nation. This week, the Federal Highway Administration "approved Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans for all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."
news4sanantonio.com
Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'
SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
news4sanantonio.com
Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices
SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters working to extinguish large mulch fire on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County and San Antonio Fire Departments are working to extinguish a mulch fire on the Southwest part of town. If you happen to be anywhere in the area, you can probably smell or see the smoke from the fire. According to officials, the fire...
news4sanantonio.com
Formerly food insecure San Antonio businesswoman shares story with D.C. politicians
SAN ANTONIO - A pair of San Antonians are making a big impact in helping shape national food insecurity policy. As politicians work on strategies to end hunger and increase healthy eating, formerly homeless Lawson Picasso shared her story this week in Washington D.C. "At a point very early on...
news4sanantonio.com
Santikos Entertainment offering $5 movie tickets for notable professions
SAN ANTONIO - Here's a treat for some hard-working professions in our area. Santikos Entertainment wants to reward you with a discount!. Starting Friday, Santikos will offer $5 movies for all teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders. The offer is available at all Santikos theaters and runs until October 19....
news4sanantonio.com
Our Lady of the Lake University to award full scholarships to 20 first-generation freshman
SAN ANTONIO – Some students will be receiving a full ride to college!. Our Lady of the Lake University, on the city's west side, will award full tuition and fees scholarships to 20 first-generation Freshmen for the Fall 2023 school year. “There is no better way to build a...
news4sanantonio.com
The San Antonio Botanical Gardens presents 'Fall-O-Weekends' starting in October
SAN ANTONIO – Fall festivities are in full bloom at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Fall-O-Weekends return to the garden beginning Saturday, Oct. 1. Each weekend in October, guests will enjoy adult and family-friendly events such as scavenger hunts, a harvest maze, Oktoberfest Beer Garden, and Botanica. Free candy...
news4sanantonio.com
Free tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday
SAN ANTONIO - Time is running out to enter our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Your chance to help sick children, while also getting a chance to win a brand-new home. Free tours of the home are once again taking place during the weekend, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there in the Cardinal Ridge Community off 410 and Marbach.
news4sanantonio.com
A new chapter of the Boerne Book & Arts Fest
A new chapter of the Boerne Book & Arts Fest opens this Saturday with a celebration of all things literary and arts. It's all happening at Boerne's iconic downtown main plaza. Joining us to tell us all about it is Caren Creech and author Carmen Tafolla.
news4sanantonio.com
As 10-year mark nears upgrades are being considered for SAPD officer's handguns
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking to upgrade the handguns used by officers and said it will cost roughly $2,200,000. The upgrade is about a decade in the making. “It's part of the city budget, and we get new equipment for our officers every 10...
news4sanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys vacant building on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO -A vacant building on the Southwest Side was destroyed after a massive fire early Friday morning. The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. at a building along Frio City Road near West Malone. Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting out of the building. The building eventually collapsed.
news4sanantonio.com
City Council approves $5 million in ARPA funds for local artists, arts groups
SAN ANTONIO - Hstorically underfunded, San Antonio's arts community received a huge financial boost today through millions of dollars in federal Covid relief money. A couple hours after dancers and musicians entertained City Council at the start of today's weekly meeting, council members voted overwhelmingly to funnel $5 million to local artists and arts groups.
news4sanantonio.com
Frank Harris throws for 414 yards in UTSA 45-30 win over Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Frank Harris threw for a program-record 414 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night in a Conference USA opener at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Harris was 27-of-36 passing with a pair of touchdown...
news4sanantonio.com
Passerby chases down driver who hit, killed man broken down along Southeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man broken down along a Southeast Side highway was hit and killed early Friday morning. The fatal accident happened just after 3:30 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 between Loop 410 and Southeast Military Drive. Police said the man was either changing a tire...
news4sanantonio.com
Clerk turns tables on robber, shoots and kills suspect at North Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO - A gas station clerk shot and killed a man who tried to rob him late Thursday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Circle K off San Pedro Avenue near McCarty Road on the North Side. Police said a man walked in the store, got...
news4sanantonio.com
Alpaca fall festival officially opens in October
FLORESVILLE, Texas - The Black Barn Alpacas in Floresville are hosting their first fall festival. The event will have live music, carnival games, pumpkin painting, alpaca petting, and more. Throughout October, visitors can stop by on:. Fridays. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Noon to...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers offers reward to find driver in deadly hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed Rafael Villarreal. Police say Villarreal was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Northwest Loop 410 (westbound) near the exit for Ingram Rd. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. back on September 14, 2022.
