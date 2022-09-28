NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Technology company Continental today celebrated a major milestone with an official grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in New Braunfels, Texas. The event, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marks the completion of the construction process, which began in 2020. Approximately 150 guests, including state and local officials, community members and employees joined the festivities, which included an exclusive tour of the facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005434/en/ Continental’s new automotive manufacturing location in New Braunfels, TX is the company’s first greenfield plant to be built in the U.S. dedicated to Continental’s Autonomous Mobility business area. The facility is an investment of more than $110 million in the future of mobility and the New Braunfels community, creating more than 500 well-paying jobs with excellent benefits over the next few years. (Photo: Business Wire)

