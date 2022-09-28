ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continental Celebrates Opening of New Automotive Manufacturing Plant in Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Technology company Continental today celebrated a major milestone with an official grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in New Braunfels, Texas. The event, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marks the completion of the construction process, which began in 2020. Approximately 150 guests, including state and local officials, community members and employees joined the festivities, which included an exclusive tour of the facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005434/en/ Continental’s new automotive manufacturing location in New Braunfels, TX is the company’s first greenfield plant to be built in the U.S. dedicated to Continental’s Autonomous Mobility business area. The facility is an investment of more than $110 million in the future of mobility and the New Braunfels community, creating more than 500 well-paying jobs with excellent benefits over the next few years. (Photo: Business Wire)
More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Texas

The push to create a more sustainable environment is taking charge with the addition of several electric vehicle charging stations, across the nation. This week, the Federal Highway Administration "approved Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans for all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."
Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'

SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices

SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
Santikos Entertainment offering $5 movie tickets for notable professions

SAN ANTONIO - Here's a treat for some hard-working professions in our area. Santikos Entertainment wants to reward you with a discount!. Starting Friday, Santikos will offer $5 movies for all teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders. The offer is available at all Santikos theaters and runs until October 19....
Free tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - Time is running out to enter our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Your chance to help sick children, while also getting a chance to win a brand-new home. Free tours of the home are once again taking place during the weekend, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there in the Cardinal Ridge Community off 410 and Marbach.
A new chapter of the Boerne Book & Arts Fest

A new chapter of the Boerne Book & Arts Fest opens this Saturday with a celebration of all things literary and arts. It's all happening at Boerne's iconic downtown main plaza. Joining us to tell us all about it is Caren Creech and author Carmen Tafolla.
Massive fire destroys vacant building on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO -A vacant building on the Southwest Side was destroyed after a massive fire early Friday morning. The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. at a building along Frio City Road near West Malone. Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting out of the building. The building eventually collapsed.
City Council approves $5 million in ARPA funds for local artists, arts groups

SAN ANTONIO - Hstorically underfunded, San Antonio's arts community received a huge financial boost today through millions of dollars in federal Covid relief money. A couple hours after dancers and musicians entertained City Council at the start of today's weekly meeting, council members voted overwhelmingly to funnel $5 million to local artists and arts groups.
Alpaca fall festival officially opens in October

FLORESVILLE, Texas - The Black Barn Alpacas in Floresville are hosting their first fall festival. The event will have live music, carnival games, pumpkin painting, alpaca petting, and more. Throughout October, visitors can stop by on:. Fridays. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Noon to...
San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
Crime Stoppers offers reward to find driver in deadly hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed Rafael Villarreal. Police say Villarreal was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Northwest Loop 410 (westbound) near the exit for Ingram Rd. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. back on September 14, 2022.
