Amazon gives the Kindle a stylus and has a new way to track your sleep

Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Google Winds Down Stadia Game-Streaming Service Three Years After Launch
(Bloomberg) -- Google said it will terminate services for Stadia, its troubled cloud gaming service, after it failed to gain traction with players almost three years after its launch. Stadia was an attempt from Alphabet Inc.’s Google to take on the video game console giants with a platform of its...
MySanAntonio
Bed Bath & Beyond traced an erratic path to its current crisis
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The current crisis at Bed Bath & Beyond, which on Thursday reported its lowest second-quarter revenue since 2006, is the culmination of years of management missteps and a dysfunctional corporate culture, according to people who have worked at the company.
MySanAntonio
Disney Networks Including ESPN, ABC Go Dark on Dish and Sling TV Amid Carriage Dispute
Disney’s suite of 20 TV channels was yanked off Dish Network’s satellite television and Sling TV services for customers across the U.S., after the two companies failed to reach a carriage-renewal deal Friday. Disney networks that are no longer on Dish TV and Sling TV include ESPN, FX,...
MySanAntonio
Nike’s Inventory Glut Sends Stock Down the Most in 20 Years
(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares tumbled the most in more than two decades after a glut of unwanted merchandise eroded the sportswear giant’s profitability. North American inventories surged 65% in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, and resulting markdowns caused gross margin to miss Wall Street’s expectations. The retailer also cited higher freight costs and foreign-exchange effects in its earnings report, released late Thursday, and downgraded its outlook for the full year.
RELATED PEOPLE
People Are Sharing The Millennial Trends, Experiences, And Memories They Don't Think Will Last Beyond Their Generation
Wait, what happened to cursive?
Comments / 0