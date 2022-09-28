ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ABC6.com

Rain, Breezy & Cool This Weekend

Tonight, cloudy and cool. Showers arrive after 4 A.M. Around 50°. Saturday, rain and cool. High temps only in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will be heavy at times. Saturday night, rain. Around 50°. Sunday, not as much rain, but still cool. Breezy, gusts 30-35 MPH. Rain...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Another Nice Tomorrow, Impacts of Ian Continue for the Carolinas

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. 40-45°. Friday, a mix of sun and clouds. 65-70°. Friday night, cloudy. 47-52°. Saturday, cloudy with showers. Cool, high temps 55-60°. Saturday night, showers. Around 50°. Sunday, showers early. 55-60°. Sunday night, cloudy. Around 50°. Monday, partly sunny and...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

More clouds today, cooler and rainy to start October

A cool and dry end to September with highs today in the mid 60s range for most. Expect clouds to be gradually increasing across the area today, streaming in from Ian which is still well to our south and expected to make landfall along South Carolina later today. Overnight clouds will continue to thicken with lows in the upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian destroys 4th South Carolina pier

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has destroyed at least four piers along South Carolina’s northern coast. The brunt of the surge and waves from the Category 1 storm hit around Myrtle Beach on Friday. Police said the Pawley’s Island Pier was washed away first. Then local TV footage...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
ABC6.com

Rhode Island GOP leader Dan Harrop dies at 68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday that Republican activist Dan Harrop has died at the age of 68. The party shared a statement about Harrop on social media, saying: “We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Dr. Dan Harrop. Dan was a generous, faithful devoted man and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. a good and faithful servant.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to expand homeless shelter capacity this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Housing awarded $3.5 million to increase homeless shelter capacity this winter. The funding will be used to add 231 new beds, allocated to six shelters statewide:. Amos House Family Shelter: $1,338,655. Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center: $966,870.
HOMELESS
ABC6.com

Chai Box recalls of certain glass, plastic bottles of concentrate mixes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers that Chai Box is recalling certain glass and plastic bottles of chai concentrate mixes. The Department of Health said the products were potentially under processed, which could lead to Clostridium botulinum contamination. The following products were...
FOOD SAFETY
ABC6.com

RIPTA to provide details on service cuts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is expected to provide details Friday about service cuts on several routes around the state. In a statement Thursday, RIPTA cited a “historic workforce shortage” for the ongoing issues continuing to plague the transportation industry. ABC 6...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA to temporarily reduce service because of driver shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced Thursday that it will temporarily reduce service statewide because of a driver shortage. In a release, RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposo Perry said the service changes will take effect Saturday, Oct. 22. “This round of changes is directly related...
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

McKee signs bill protecting police dogs injured in line of duty

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill on Thursday protecting police dogs injured in the line of duty. The legislation allows first responders to provide emergency care and transportation for injured K-9s. Previously, first responders weren’t allowed to treat wounded K-9s at the scene, preventing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

From state rep to state ‘rassler’?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rep. David Morales is currently the youngest member of the Rhode Island state legislature, and now that’s not the only unique thing people will know him for. About once a month, Morales leaves Smith Hill to follow through with one of his favorite hobbies:...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

McKee stands behind comments made about political rival Ashley Kalus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is standing behind comments he made about his Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. In an interview with the Boston Globe Tuesday, McKee said that Kalus is a “seagull manager” who is “crapping all over the state of Rhode Island.”. Wednesday,...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Rhode Island takes next step to fund abortions for state employees, Medicaid recipients

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee on Friday said the state is moving forward in the effort to approve funding for the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act. Matthew Sheaff, McKee’s senior communication advisor, said the Department of Administration and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services are submitting their budget requests to the Office of Management and Budget and both House and Senate fiscal advisors.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

