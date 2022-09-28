Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Third-ranked Ohio State (4-0) celebrates homecoming Saturday by welcoming the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) to Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are coming off a big 52-21 victory over Wisconsin last weekend, and are playing their fifth straight home game to open the season. Rutgers fell 27-10 at home to Iowa a week […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The journey to opening the new Hilton Columbus Downtown tower has been a difficult one, with construction delays and rising costs compounded by a late-in-the-game water damage issue prompting the cancellation of a planned mid-September opening celebration. But while the $264.5 million facility is still in its opening stages […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, families in southwestern Florida don’t know what they’re going to find when they return to their homes. That’s the exact situation Todd Wolford and his family are in. “It’s rough, I mean the whole area is devastated,” said Wolford. Wolford is referring to the area […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season. The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeast Ohio Kroger workers has sent details of a new contract offer being put to a vote next week, documents obtained by NBC4 show. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a public press release that it “will continue to meet […]
An 11-year-old boy is suffering from severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade. Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio …. One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast …. Morning Forecast: October 1, 2022. Football...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State plays the last of its five season-opening home games Saturday, welcoming Rutgers to Ohio Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. After winning three straight to open the season, Rutgers lost last week to Iowa 27-10. The Knights netted just 361 yards of offense, including a season-low 61 rushing, and […]
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured Saturday during a shooting outside a Grove City department store. According to Grove City Division of Police, the shooting took place outside the Meijer store on London Groveport Road at approximately 3:35 p.m. Police said one person was shot in the arm during an argument. Police […]
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City is hosting its first Pride events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this weekend. Grove City’s inaugural Pride is spanning across downtown with activities, discounts, food and much more at participating businesses and organizations. Organizer Leslie Anderson said Grove City is hosting the festivities in October to set itself apart […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two were hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers officers went to the intersection of North Nelson Road and East 5th Avenue at around 10:56 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the upper body. CPD states that person […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in connection to the fatal shooting of a city employee in 2021 and the sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint in 2020. Ivan Netter pleaded guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, according to Franklin […]
Kaylen Gabbidon, 22, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Taking action against hunger was the mission of the Biden administration’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More than 50 years ago, the goal of addressing hunger was addressed at a summit hosted by the Nixon administration, which led to Americans gaining food stamps and WIC. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after separate shootings overnight Thursday on the west and east sides of Columbus, according to police. 1:30 a.m.: Man found shot in Eastmoor Columbus police say that officers were sent to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue near James Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of […]
Watch the body camera footage of the incident in the player above. GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police released body-camera video Friday of an incident showing two police officers being dragged by a car during an attempted arrest. Officers Kyle Coffey and Dylan Eason observed two people, later identified as Abel Martinez and […]
