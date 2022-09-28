Read full article on original website
Sweden and Denmark: Pipeline leaks caused by "several hundred kilos" of explosives
The force that caused leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines "probably corresponded to an explosive load of several hundred kilos," according to a letter to the United Nations Friday. Driving the news: Denmark and Sweden provided the estimate in a new letter laying out how the leaks have disrupted sea...
Biden announces new diplomatic strategy with Pacific island nations
The White House announced Thursday the first U.S. national strategy for cooperation with Pacific island countries to boost the Biden administration's ties with the region "as a priority of its foreign policy." Driving the news: "The United States recognizes that geography links the Pacific's future to our own: U.S. prosperity...
Zelensky: Annexation of Ukraine "will not mean" what Russia hopes for
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia's planned annexation of four Moscow-occupied areas of Ukraine "will not mean what the Kremlin hopes for." Driving the news: Russia is planning to annex Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia on Friday, a Kremlin spokesperson told reporters. The move will dramatically raise the...
U.S. grapples with risk of nuclear war over Ukraine
The U.S. and its NATO allies are urgently grappling with a question that once seemed to have faded along with the Cold War: Will Moscow go nuclear?. The big picture: Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats are growing more direct as his battlefield position in Ukraine grows more precarious. After...
Officials optimistic that deal is near in Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein on Saturday sent Israel and Lebanon a draft agreement on the maritime border dispute, with Israeli, Lebanese and Western officials voicing optimism about the chances of inking a deal in the next few days, according to a Western diplomat with direct knowledge of the negotiations. Why...
U.S. pushes for aviation emissions cuts at key summit meeting
The U.S. is using multilateral talks in Montreal to seek stronger emissions targets for aviation — and the new climate law is providing diplomatic leverage, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an exclusive interview with Axios. Why it matters: Aviation accounted for just 2% of global energy-related greenhouse gas...
Biden administration launches Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council
The Biden administration launched its new Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council (CDOEC) on Thursday to help implement strategy for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) across the federal government. Why it matters: Biden campaigned on the promise to bolster diversity and equity across the American economy, but two years into...
Russia has detained leader of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russian forces have detained the leader of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Energoatom, the company that runs the station. Why it matters: The detained director, Ihor Murashov, maintains nuclear and radiation safety for the plant, which has been a subject of concern amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Details: Petro...
Rubio, Scott call for Ian relief as Florida GOP votes against FEMA funding
Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott called on Senate leaders Friday to provide more funding to help Florida rebuild after the devastating Hurricane Ian wiped out buildings, roads and power for millions of people. Why it matters: Several members of Congress from Florida previously voted against a short-term spending...
Finland closing border to Russian tourists starting Friday
Finland announced Thursday that at midnight local time its border will be officially closed to Russian tourists wishing to cross into the country, Reuters reported. Driving the news: Finland, along with several other countries neighboring Russia, announced plans last week to bar entry for Russian tourists amid an influx of Russians attempting to flee conscription.
Ex-White House aide condemns Trump for attacking McConnell, Chao
Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin condemned former President Trump for a social media post attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.- Ky) and insulting his wife, Elaine Chao. Why it matters: Trump's charged words against the Republican senator and his wife come weeks before the midterm elections where...
NATO labels Nord Stream pipeline leaks result of "sabotage"
NATO formally labeled the mysterious leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines detected earlier this week the result of deliberate sabotage and warned that such attacks would be met with a collective response from the organization. Driving the news: "All currently available information indicates that this is the...
Venezuela frees 7 Americans in prisoner swap
Venezuela and the U.S. conducted a rare prisoner swap Saturday, freeing seven Americans from the South American country in exchange for two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, the White House said. Why it matters: This is the largest prisoner swap of President Biden's term so far, the Associated Press...
Saudi Arabia to invest $37 billion in gaming
Saudi Arabia's government-funded gaming conglomerate The Savvy Gaming Group will invest $37.8 billion in gaming as part of a controversial effort to expand the kingdom's role in the sector. Why it matters: Savvy is primed to buy up a lot of gaming companies and start many of its own. Details:...
Lula leads Bolsonaro as Brazil’s election of "rejection" approaches
Brazil's election on Sunday could spell the end of Jair Bolsonaro's presidency — or set the stage for a very tense four weeks leading up to a runoff with leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. State of play: With Lula leading by at least seven points...
Russia withdraws troops from Lyman as Ukraine gains ground in annexed city
Russia said Saturday it had withdrawn troops from the city of Lyman as Ukraine's military inched closer to re-capturing the annexed city, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The withdrawal comes one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed four regions of Ukraine, including the Donetsk region where Lyman is located.
Putin says "mistakes" must stop as some Russians resist draft
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged "mistakes" in the mobilization process on Thursday, and said anyone who was called up despite not meeting the draft criteria “must be sent home.”. Why it matters: 70% of Russians say they felt fear or alarm as a result of Putin's partial mobilization, and...
Who's really spending longtermist billions
A 1,260-pound spacecraft, traveling at 13,680 miles per hour, obliterated itself on Monday by smashing — deliberately — into an asteroid moonlet called Dimorphos. Why it matters: The $324.5 million program, known as DART, is just part of the broader NASA project known as "planetary defense" — which, even now that DART is largely over, will continue to be funded to the tune of $142.7 million per year.
National Archives tells Congress some Trump records still unaccounted for
The National Archives and Records Administration told the House Oversight Committee in a letter released Saturday that some Trump administration records have yet to be recovered. Why it matters: The disclosure comes as Trump's legal team and the Justice Department wage a protracted legal battle over the ex-president's alleged possession...
Zelensky: Ukraine submits "accelerated" NATO application
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine is making an "accelerated" bid to join NATO. Driving the news: The announcement comes on the same day Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories after a series of referendums that most western governments have labeled a "sham." At the outset of the invasion,...
