“Oof!” said veteran Weather Channel reporter Jim Cantore as a tree branch knocked him over during a live broadcast from Punta Gorda, Florida, on Wednesday. Cantore jumped up and continued, without missing a beat. “You know what? I think I’m just going to come in here for a second,” he said before making his way, through the 110-mph winds of Hurricane Ian, to grab onto a signpost.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO