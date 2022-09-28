Springfield is still working toward installing a public restroom on the Old Capitol Plaza downtown… but is making modifications to the original design proposal. City officials had originally envisioned something along the lines of the “Portland Loo,” a concept used in Portland, Oregon, where the facility has open grating at the top and bottom to discourage improper activities inside. City officials say the restroom will be designed to fit in more with the existing structure that leads to the underground parking garage below the plaza. But they say the interior will have many of the Portland Loo features, making it easy to clean and maintain.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO