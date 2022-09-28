Read full article on original website
WAND TV
New community facility opened by Champaign Park District
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Park District had their grand opening of the Martens Center and the renovated Human Kinetics Park. The center includes a basketball court, an indoor track, innovation center, and much more for all ages. The Director of Marketing and Communications at the Champaign Park District said it all started with the owners of Human Kinetics Publishing.
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
Pride parade takes place Saturday
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair. Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said. The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m. The parade starts in […]
WAND TV
Decatur firefighters need help filling the boot for MDA
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Firefighters Local 505 is collecting funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). On Friday, Sept. 30 firefighters will be at Mound and U.S. 51 in Decatur collecting funds and raising awareness for effective treatments and therapies. "This is a great opportunity to not only raise money...
WAND TV
Decatur shelter to host Blue Jean Ball fundraiser
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Women and children's shelter, God's Shelter of Love, will be hosting a Blue Jean Ball fundraiser at St. Paul's Lutheran church in Decatur. Dan Watkins stopped by WAND's studio to discuss the event which will feature live and silent auctions, Bobbie Lane's BBQ, and line dancing.
WAND TV
Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
WAND TV
Award winning haunted house opens for the season
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Baldwin Asylum will open for its final season on Sept. 30. Named one of Illinois' Top 10 Haunts by Haunted Illinois, guests will travel through the aftermath of a witch's curse. "You can expect things that you've never seen before," said Melissa Smith, Haunt Widow. Since...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue
DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
Unit 4 parents oppose proposed changes to schools of choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Parents are pushing back after the Champaign Unit 4 School District announced they’re considering some big changes. The board plans to alter the schools of choice model next fall. But it could uproot current students and send them to a brand new school. Parents have started online groups and petitions to […]
wmay.com
Springfield Still Working On Plans For Public Restroom On Old Capitol Plaza
Springfield is still working toward installing a public restroom on the Old Capitol Plaza downtown… but is making modifications to the original design proposal. City officials had originally envisioned something along the lines of the “Portland Loo,” a concept used in Portland, Oregon, where the facility has open grating at the top and bottom to discourage improper activities inside. City officials say the restroom will be designed to fit in more with the existing structure that leads to the underground parking garage below the plaza. But they say the interior will have many of the Portland Loo features, making it easy to clean and maintain.
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
WAND TV
Taylorville officials looking to address homelessness
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Mayor Bruce Barry says concern is growing regarding homeless individuals in Downtown Taylorville. The Taylorville Police Department said on their Facebook page that they have seen an influx in calls regarding homeless individuals. The mayor says the city is prioritizing finding solutions. "I hope and...
High school to donate to hospitalized student
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need. Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game. The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for […]
chambanamoms.com
The Top Things to Do in October in Champaign-Urbana
Say this much for October: It might be one of the busiest months of the entire year. Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes and Apple Picking are happening; Halloween Events and Activities are on the calendar; and you can attend a Fall Festival near you. That’s just the beginning. Beyond that,...
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
WCIA
Everyday Kitchen rolls out new fall menu
As the days get shorter, Everyday Kitchen has rolled out a brand-new all-day menu, plus dinner entrées, craft cocktails, and $5 happy hour features – all in celebration of comfort food. The star of the new All-Day menu is the “BFD” Bavarian Pretzel. Literally the size of your...
