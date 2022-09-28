The Varisty Volleyball team beat both Lawrence Free State and Olathe West in straight sets Thursday night. The cougars used a strong offensive attack by Junior Liv Martin and Senior Vix Vilott, who had 11 and 18 kills on the night. Defensively the cougars used a strong block by El Engel and the back row play of Juniors Kate Reese and Freshman Julia Anisimova to cement the wins. Cougars are back in action this weekend at Northwest for The Janice VanGorp Tournament and then Monday night for a home dual with Shawnee Mission East.

OLATHE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO