Erie, CO

CBS Denver

Suspect charged with kidnapping incident in Thornton

A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene. According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital. Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a  white 1996 Infinity G20.Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
Erie, CO
Colorado Crime & Safety
Erie, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

One death, one hospitalization following Lone Tree shooting

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, is 800-273-8255. U.S. residents can also connect to the lifeline by dialing 988. The Colorado Crisis Services, a statewide behavioral health crisis response system, is available 24 hours. People can call 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255. A Sept. 29...
LONE TREE, CO
CBS Denver

Investigation: Law enforcement reviewing bomb threat, potential connection to Niceta

Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that law enforcement investigators -- including the FBI -- are reexamining a phony bomb threat that occurred in January 2022. Robin Niceta -- the woman who was later charged in connection with a false report of child abuse against an Aurora city councilwoman -- was the person who initially reported the bomb threat. The bomb threat occurred at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services building, 14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, where Niceta worked as a child abuse case worker. Police did not make any arrests in the false bomb...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run

LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested in attempted abduction outside Thornton school

NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says

A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
coloradopolitics.com

No immunity for Loveland cop who shot puppy

A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
LOVELAND, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County-area cone zones for Oct. 2-8, 2022

• 30th Street and Colorado Avenue Underpass Project: Left turns will be restricted westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Sidewalk detours where noted (southeast quadrant sidewalks closed); use temporary crossings at 30th/Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. Cyclists merge with traffic. Northbound bus stop on 30th (BOUND) is closed; board at next stop. Anticipated end date is Dec. 31.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide

AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more

Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

