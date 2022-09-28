Read full article on original website
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day WorksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Health may examine corpses for child abuseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora may partner with El Salvadoran cityDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Auditor of embattled Denver-area silver mining company resignsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter DivorceFatim HemrajBoulder, CO
Suspect charged with kidnapping incident in Thornton
A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
Man who called 911 on woman hit by train in a police car speaks
GREELEY, Colo. — It’s been two weeks since a freight train collided with an occupied police car, and now a man connected to the events leading up to the incident is revealing his thoughts. 9NEWS obtained dispatch audio and the 12-minute 911 call made in which a 22-year-old...
Aurora police shoot, kill 1 robbery suspect after car chase, crash near DIA Saturday morning
AURORA | Police chased two robbery suspects in a vehicle early Saturday, forced them to crash their car near Denver International Airport and then fired on one suspect who brandished a gun, killing him, according to Denver police. The incident began about 2 a.m. Saturday after a 7-Eleven store at...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene. According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital. Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a white 1996 Infinity G20.Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
One death, one hospitalization following Lone Tree shooting
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, is 800-273-8255. U.S. residents can also connect to the lifeline by dialing 988. The Colorado Crisis Services, a statewide behavioral health crisis response system, is available 24 hours. People can call 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255. A Sept. 29...
1 person dead, another arrested and a police officer injured after pursuit near Denver airport
DENVER — A police pursuit and shooting that ended in a crash near Denver International Airport (DIA) left an officer injured, one person arrested and another dead, said police. Denver Police (DPD) said that it started as a robbery at a 7-Eleven located at Sable Blvd. & Colfax Ave....
Investigation: Law enforcement reviewing bomb threat, potential connection to Niceta
Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that law enforcement investigators -- including the FBI -- are reexamining a phony bomb threat that occurred in January 2022. Robin Niceta -- the woman who was later charged in connection with a false report of child abuse against an Aurora city councilwoman -- was the person who initially reported the bomb threat. The bomb threat occurred at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services building, 14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, where Niceta worked as a child abuse case worker. Police did not make any arrests in the false bomb...
Investigators seek public’s help identifying armed Centennial car thieves caught on camera and shot at by victim — VIDEO
AURORA | Sheriff officials in Centennial are asking for the public’s help in identifying two car thieves, caught on security video, one of which may have been shot and injured by the theft victim in his driveway after one suspect pulled a gun during the apparent theft. The victim,...
Deadly Lakewood intersection has history of close calls
Several hours after a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Lakewood, FOX31 obtained a new video showing the moments before the incident.
Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run
Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
Man arrested in attempted abduction outside Thornton school
A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a girl in Thornton. Police handcuffed Diego Gettler Monday after they say he tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl outside STEM Launch K-8 school. Security video shows Gettler grabbed the girl by the neck, and she screamed. Court records said he then tried to cover her mouth, but she pulled down his mask, and he took off on foot. The girl then banged on school windows until staff opened the door for her. Getler’s parents reported their son as a suspect in the case after seeing security footage on the news. They say their son is “violent” and has “mental health issues.” Police said Gettler was a suspect in a similar incident in Lakewood in the summer of 2020.
Suspect dead and Denver officer injured following a shooting in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence in a Broomfield neighborhood on Thursday. Just before 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News partner CBS Colorado was flying a helicopter over the scene close to Sheridan Boulevard and Midway Boulevard. The area is on the east side of Broomfield. The...
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says
A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
Woman killed in Englewood shooting
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
No immunity for Loveland cop who shot puppy
A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
Boulder County-area cone zones for Oct. 2-8, 2022
• 30th Street and Colorado Avenue Underpass Project: Left turns will be restricted westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Sidewalk detours where noted (southeast quadrant sidewalks closed); use temporary crossings at 30th/Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. Cyclists merge with traffic. Northbound bus stop on 30th (BOUND) is closed; board at next stop. Anticipated end date is Dec. 31.
More than 6 vehicles were in crash that closed C-470
More than six vehicles were involved in a crash that closed eastbound C-470 on Wednesday and sent two people to the hospital.
Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide
AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more
Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
