Nixa, MO

KYTV

City of Springfield hosts Grant Avenue Parkway open house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield invites residents and property owners to a public meeting to discuss how they can benefit from the Grant Avenue Parkway Project. The City Economic Vitality Department has an informational open house to discuss the plans for the Grant Avenue Parkway Project. Attendees...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
LEBANON, MO
Nixa, MO
Missouri Government
Nixa, MO
KOLR10 News

‘Loud and clear’: University Heights rezoning meeting postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that would decide the fate of several historic homes in the Sunshine Street and National Avenue area has been postponed. Ralph Duda, one of the developers spearheading the rezoning of homes on Sunshine, University, and National to make way for commercial developments, said that he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal

Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many customers in Springfield are unhappy with the increases being seen for trash services. Some customers say they have seen an increase between $20-$60 in their bills since the beginning of the year. Many trash services have added fuel surcharges to bills with the fluctuating cost of gas. We contacted the media relations teams for both Republic Services and WCA Waste Corps Thursday for interviews but were unsuccessful.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Volunteers make improvements to youth camp near Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers from Spire Energy made improvements to a youth camp near Willard. The Willard Police Athletic league operates Camp Character. The volunteers worked on hiking trail improvements, burning brush, and splitting wood for fires. The camp provides kids with a place to enjoy outdoor activities and...
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,800 power tools theft under investigation in southern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crime at a Greene County construction site cost one company nearly $2,000. The thieves targeted expensive power tools. The theft happened at a work site near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way in southern Greene County. The neighborhood is between Cox Road and Kansas Avenue. Detectives only have images from a trail camera on the property. They’re hoping someone has information on a truck seen at the construction site on September 16.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battled large fire near Table Rock Lake Thursday night

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a large fire along Table Rock Lake on Thursday night. The fire happened on Stormy Point Road near Indian Point in eastern Stone County. Brianna and Tracy Whitaker shared the video with KY3. Smoke can still be seen coming from the home damaged...
BRANSON, MO

