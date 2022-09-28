Read full article on original website
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishingCJ CoombsRockaway Beach, MO
Branson will name new city administrator Monday after former admin was put on leave
Branson's City Clerk, Lisa Westfall has been filling the role in an interim fashion since April 20, after former office holder Stan Dobbins was placed on leave.
Pierce City School Board discusses corporal punishment
Courtesy: Briana and Tracy Whitaker. On Your Side Investigation: Customers demand refunds and repairs from Ozarks siding company. KY3's Ashley Reynolds reports. The theft happened near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way on September 16.
City of Springfield hosts Grant Avenue Parkway open house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield invites residents and property owners to a public meeting to discuss how they can benefit from the Grant Avenue Parkway Project. The City Economic Vitality Department has an informational open house to discuss the plans for the Grant Avenue Parkway Project. Attendees...
Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
Second round of diversity small business grants awarded to group of Springfield minority owners
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week, five winners of the second round of ASCEND (Advancing Springfield, Missouri’s Commitment to Entrepreneurship, Networking & Diversity) grants were announced by the Downtown Springfield Association and US Bank. After the success of the first round of ASCEND grants in June, five more Black,...
‘Loud and clear’: University Heights rezoning meeting postponed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that would decide the fate of several historic homes in the Sunshine Street and National Avenue area has been postponed. Ralph Duda, one of the developers spearheading the rezoning of homes on Sunshine, University, and National to make way for commercial developments, said that he […]
Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal
Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many customers in Springfield are unhappy with the increases being seen for trash services. Some customers say they have seen an increase between $20-$60 in their bills since the beginning of the year. Many trash services have added fuel surcharges to bills with the fluctuating cost of gas. We contacted the media relations teams for both Republic Services and WCA Waste Corps Thursday for interviews but were unsuccessful.
Volunteers make improvements to youth camp near Willard, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers from Spire Energy made improvements to a youth camp near Willard. The Willard Police Athletic league operates Camp Character. The volunteers worked on hiking trail improvements, burning brush, and splitting wood for fires. The camp provides kids with a place to enjoy outdoor activities and...
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Full sunshine is in store again today with high temperatures down between 5-10 degrees.
Springfield Police say domestic violence is increasing, especially in this part of town
The Springfield Police Department's weekly crime report focused on an increase in domestic violence.
An Ozark business owner is starting over after thieves stole all of his tools
Thieves stole all of Brett Callahan's tools he needs for his heating and cooling business. Ozark Police are investigating and say there's been a spike in these kinds of crimes.
Springfield, Missouri, woman sentenced in Jan. 6 riot participation case
A Springfield, Missouri, woman who plead guilty to participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced in the U.S. District Court Friday.
Today is the last day to submit claim for the new gas tax refund
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today is the last day to cash in on a new tax refund in Missouri. Missouri is offering a gas tax refund after increasing its tax by 2.5 cents in the past year. This is scheduled to increase every year over the next three years. Most Missouri drivers are eligible for this […]
Springfield Public Works explains grooves along Sunshine Street; drivers say ‘it’s terrible’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those driving daily on Sunshine Street in Springfield asked KY3 why a newly paved road has already been roughed up. The stretch of road is between National and Campbell. And the city says it was necessary and done on purpose. ”I can’t imagine why they would...
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are preparing for a large influx of traffic around the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Arena throughout the weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it was estimated that 12,000 cars were in the...
CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,800 power tools theft under investigation in southern Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crime at a Greene County construction site cost one company nearly $2,000. The thieves targeted expensive power tools. The theft happened at a work site near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way in southern Greene County. The neighborhood is between Cox Road and Kansas Avenue. Detectives only have images from a trail camera on the property. They’re hoping someone has information on a truck seen at the construction site on September 16.
Sister Act: Siblings aim to turn abandoned Springfield landmark into restaurant, retail space
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Would you be willing to go into business with one of your siblings and take up all those financial and planning headaches with someone who knows everything there is to know about you...and picks on you for it?. Well, that’s exactly what’s happening in a project...
Firefighters battled large fire near Table Rock Lake Thursday night
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a large fire along Table Rock Lake on Thursday night. The fire happened on Stormy Point Road near Indian Point in eastern Stone County. Brianna and Tracy Whitaker shared the video with KY3. Smoke can still be seen coming from the home damaged...
