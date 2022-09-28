ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Glue that keeps Woodburn Transit sturdy

By Justin Much
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkNli_0iE90wsC00 Woodburn Transit Manager Kathy McClaskey honored with the Mary Tennant Award for Excellence

City of Woodburn Transit Manager Kathy McClaskey was honored with the Mary Tennant Award for Excellence in Service.

The award was presented during the Sept. 26 Woodburn City Council meeting. McClaskey was in attendance via Zoom, ostensibly lured to the meeting on a presumed transit matter. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daQYF_0iE90wsC00

"Thanks so much," McClaskey texted to the meeting attendees.

City Administrator Scott Derickson paid tributes to McClaskey while outlining the basis of the award.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that Kathy McClaskey genuinely enjoys caring for others. After attending Chemeketa Community College she worked in care facilities in the Silverton area while volunteering and being on call as an EMT," Derickson said. "In addition, because she clearly doesn't limit her generosity, she volunteered with the American Red Cross, teaching first aid, CPR, AED and bloodborne pathogens."

At age 21, McClaskey took a job with transportation company Wheels in Salem where she gave people rides to medical appointments. She attained her CDL license a year later and was soon designing new routes to help streamline the Wheels operations.

"So, at (age) 22, with one year on the job, she had one month to design routes, drive them with a 40-foot bus, come up with times that worked and train six new drivers on these routes with these busses," Derickson said.

While doing so, McClaskey also taught driver first aid, CPR and other medical procedures. Eventually, she moved into a dispatching role which ultimately led her to working with Woodburn. While working with the city's transit drivers, she was offered part-time work dispatching and running reports.

She began working with Woodburn in 2012 while continuing her work with Wheels. In 2015 she came on full time with Woodburn following 27 years with Wheels.

"If you know Kathy and you watch her, you will see that she is dispatching, she's driving, she's filling in, probably doing mechanics work — I don't know — whatever it takes to make our transit program run," Derickson said. "She is really the glue that makes this program work, and there are so many in our community who utilize and really need our transit program."

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans

City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
WOODBURN, OR
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KGW

A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

What's the construction in downtown Hillsboro?

A food truck pod, lots of apartments and more; here's what's being built in the heart of Hillsboro right now. Cranes are going up in downtown Hillsboro as a host of construction projects get underway. A food truck pod, a bunch of apartments and a redevelopment of the former U.S. Bank building into a dining space, here's what projects are going on in Hillsboro right now: • Merrill Gardens (corner of Northeast 4th Avenue and East Main Street): This is where the tall crane operating in downtown Hillsboro is right now, as crews work to build a seven-story...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodburn Independent

North Marion nine hone in on equity

North Marion School District team shares views on equity after Oregon conferenceWhat is equity and how can it make a difference for a school community? That's something that nine North Marion School District staff, teachers, and administrators pondered last week while attending the Oregon Equity Educator Summit from Sept. 22 to 23 at The Grand Hotel in downtown Salem. Thought leaders and education experts came together to offer insight on topics such as restorative justice, best legal practices for supporting LGBTQ2SIA+ students and staff, equity-focused state legislation, equity in early learning, and much more. The North Marion team shared their...
SALEM, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Burn season opening will be pushed back

Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

