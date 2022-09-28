Glue that keeps Woodburn Transit sturdy

Woodburn Transit Manager Kathy McClaskey honored with the Mary Tennant Award for Excellence

City of Woodburn Transit Manager Kathy McClaskey was honored with the Mary Tennant Award for Excellence in Service.

The award was presented during the Sept. 26 Woodburn City Council meeting. McClaskey was in attendance via Zoom, ostensibly lured to the meeting on a presumed transit matter.

"Thanks so much," McClaskey texted to the meeting attendees.

City Administrator Scott Derickson paid tributes to McClaskey while outlining the basis of the award.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that Kathy McClaskey genuinely enjoys caring for others. After attending Chemeketa Community College she worked in care facilities in the Silverton area while volunteering and being on call as an EMT," Derickson said. "In addition, because she clearly doesn't limit her generosity, she volunteered with the American Red Cross, teaching first aid, CPR, AED and bloodborne pathogens."

At age 21, McClaskey took a job with transportation company Wheels in Salem where she gave people rides to medical appointments. She attained her CDL license a year later and was soon designing new routes to help streamline the Wheels operations.

"So, at (age) 22, with one year on the job, she had one month to design routes, drive them with a 40-foot bus, come up with times that worked and train six new drivers on these routes with these busses," Derickson said.

While doing so, McClaskey also taught driver first aid, CPR and other medical procedures. Eventually, she moved into a dispatching role which ultimately led her to working with Woodburn. While working with the city's transit drivers, she was offered part-time work dispatching and running reports.

She began working with Woodburn in 2012 while continuing her work with Wheels. In 2015 she came on full time with Woodburn following 27 years with Wheels.

"If you know Kathy and you watch her, you will see that she is dispatching, she's driving, she's filling in, probably doing mechanics work — I don't know — whatever it takes to make our transit program run," Derickson said. "She is really the glue that makes this program work, and there are so many in our community who utilize and really need our transit program."