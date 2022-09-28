ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr help Chelsea recover to defeat West Ham in WSL

The Guardian
 3 days ago
Sam Kerr celebrates scoring Chelsea’s second goal in the victory over West Ham.

Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham in their Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir headed the visitors into a shock lead after only three minutes, before Chelsea responded as Sam Kerr twice hit the woodwork and Fran Kirby scored a deserved equaliser in the 40th minute. Kerr then tapped in a second on the hour, with Millie Bright nodding home a third shortly after, before Lauren James saw her late penalty saved.

The match at Kingsmeadow was rearranged following the death of the Queen. West Ham, who have never beaten Chelsea in the WSL, took the lead after just three minutes when the Iceland midfielder Brynjarsdottir powered in a header from a corner. Chelsea, who beat Manchester City after losing their opening match at newly-promoted Liverpool, looked to make a swift response as Bright’s goalbound flick was clawed off the line by the goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Kerr cut inside from the left and crashed a 20-yard drive against the far post and the Australian forward soon hit the other post with a low effort as Chelsea remained on the front foot. The equaliser eventually arrived five minutes before half-time when Kirby dug out a cross from the left to chip the ball into the top corner.

Chelsea remained on the offensive at the start of the second half. Their pressure told just before the hour when Kerr slotted in after West Ham failed to clear following a corner which dropped into the six-yard box. The England defender Bright added another in the 63rd minute, heading home from a corner.

With 15 minutes left, Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Lucy Parker brought down James but the forward saw a tame spot-kick saved by Arnold down low to her left.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren James
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Mackenzie Arnold
Person
Millie Bright
Person
Fran Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Iceland#Wsl#Australian
The Guardian

The Guardian

