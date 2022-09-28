ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd Reschedules L.A. Concert Cut Short By Voice Issues, Adds Second Show

By Hannah Dailey, Billboard
 3 days ago
After The Weeknd lost his voice onstage and was forced to stop in the middle of his Sept. 3 concert at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium, he assured fans that he’d soon return to give them the show they were expecting that night. And now, he’s making good on his promise.

Not only did the 32-year-old pop star announce on Tuesday (Sept. 27) that the canceled show would be rescheduled for November, he also revealed that he’d be adding a whole second L.A. date to his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The two new dates, happening this year during Thanksgiving weekend, will officially close out The Weeknd’s stadium tour, which kicked off after several pandemic-related scheduling changes in July.

The first date is slated for Saturday, Nov. 26 at SoFi Stadium, serving as the official rescheduled date for the show he abruptly canceled on Sept. 3 when, midway through singing his 2015 hit “Can’t Feel My Face,” he felt his voice drop out. “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you,” he told his audience that night before exiting the stage.

“I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it,” he continued, visibly shaken. “I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry.”

The second and final show, which was added “due to overwhelming demand” according to a release, will occur Sunday, Nov. 27, also at SoFi.

Those who had tickets to the canceled Sept. 3 show will have their tickets transferred automatically to the Nov. 26 date, but will also be able to request a refund until Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets for the Nov. 27 date will go on sale at 10 a.m. PST on Oct. 3.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com .

