ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Warner Bros. Discovery faces suit alleging inflated HBO Max numbers

By Meg James
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Warner Bros. Discovery and its top corporate brass are facing a shareholder lawsuit that alleges false statements were made about the health of the HBO Max streaming service and its subscriber numbers to pave the way for a merger this year.

The proposed class-action lawsuit was filed last week in New York federal court by the Collinsville (Illinois) Police Pension Board, which held Discovery stock. The suit proposes to expand to include other Discovery shareholders who have watched the value of their holdings plummet after the $43-billion merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia unit.

Since the merger closed in early April, Warner Bros. Discovery stock has fallen more than 50%. Warner Bros. Discovery stock was trading for more than $25 a share in early April; on Wednesday, it closed at $11.79, up 4.15% for the day.

The merger was announced in May 2021 — one year after AT&T launched the HBO Max streaming service. AT&T had decided to make a hasty exit from Hollywood, just three years after paying $85 billion to acquire Time Warner Inc., the prior parent of HBO, CNN, TNT, TBS and the legendary Warner Bros. film and television studio in Burbank.

AT&T realized that it didn't have the stomach for the big investments needed to compete in the streaming wars with tech giants, including Amazon and Apple, when the company also had to fund its expansion of its core wireless phone business.

As part of the merger transaction, Discovery and AT&T shareholders each received stock in the new company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

The lawsuit alleges Warner Bros. Discovery and its top executives, Chief Executive David Zaslav and Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels, violated Securities and Exchange Commission laws by allowing misleading statements to be contained in merger registration documents and a prospectus.

The suit contends that Zaslav, Wiedenfels and others had an obligation to alert Discovery shareholders to the problems before shareholders voted in March to approve the merger .

The 31-page lawsuit contends that AT&T's WarnerMedia subsidiary "overstated the number of subscribers to HBO Max by as many as 10 million subscribers" because the Dallas phone giant included in the subscriber count AT&T customers who had received bundled access to HBO Max. But those AT&T customers had not signed onto the HBO Max service, the lawsuit alleged.

After the merger, Warner Bros. Discovery acknowledged to investors that the "HBO Max streaming business had a high churn rate that made the business not 'viable' unless the churn rate was reversed," the lawsuit said. "Churn rate" refers to the number of customers who sign up and then leave a service during a certain period of time, such as a fiscal quarter.

The entire streaming industry has been grappling with significant churn rates, which are dramatically higher than what the cable TV business had experienced.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock dropped in August when the company acknowledged a $3.42-billion loss in its second quarter, partly due to charges related to the merger. During that earnings report , the company acknowledged that it had adjusted its streaming service "subscriber definition," and that 10 million AT&T Mobility subscribers were removed from the count.

Most entertainment companies saw their stock drop this past summer as Wall Street began to absorb the realities of the streaming business. Netflix's struggles, including subscriber losses and high production costs, brought the issue into sharp focus. Amid the subscriber slump, Netflix eliminated 150 jobs in May.

Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment on the lawsuit.

An AT&T spokesperson could not be reached for comment. AT&T was not named in the lawsuit.

"AT&T was overinvesting in WarnerMedia entertainment content for streaming, without sufficient concern for return on investments," the lawsuit alleged. "WarnerMedia had a business model to grow the number of subscribers to its streaming service without regard to cost or profitability."

During the AT&T regime, "WarnerMedia was improvidently concentrating its investments in streaming and ignoring its other business lines," the lawsuit said.

Now those businesses are getting squeezed.

Since the merger, Warner Bros. Discovery has been laying off hundreds of staffers to meet its promise to Wall Street that it would find $3 billion in cost savings.

As part of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, more then 700 million Warner Bros. Discovery shares were issued to Discovery common and preferred shareholders.

The lawsuit, which was first reported by the Wrap, is being handled by Robert C. Finkel of the Wolf Popper LLP law firm in New York.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - October 2022

October is finally here, bringing us so many new shows and movies to watch. From Disney+, to Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, we are gonna tell you about the biggest titles coming to all your favorite platforms, so grab your cozy blanket, a warm drink, and let’s get to watching!
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

MGM and Lionsgate Just Decided We Need More Streamers with Plus Signs

Plus-2 streaming services with plus signs: Epix will be rebranded as MGM+ in January 2023, the company revealed Wednesday. Also Wednesday: Starz announced it will rebrand international streaming service STARZPLAY as Lionsgate+. We’re told this was coincidence but still, good grief. While Lionsgate has long stated that it plans to sell or spin off Starz, Lionsgare also filed this SEC statement today: “Despite the volatile market environment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. remains on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses. As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning our studio business, creating a number...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
David Warner
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10

Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
MOVIES
Engadget

Sony's PlayStation loyalty program debuts in the US on October 5th

Stars just launched in Asia. You won't have to wait long to earn bonuses for playing and buying PlayStation games. Sony now says its PlayStation Stars loyalty program debuts in the Americas on October 5th, while Australians and Europeans will have access October 13th. Stars is already active in Asia, including Japan. The program is free, although you will receive some benefits if you're a PlayStation Plus member.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Cable Tv#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#At T#Warnermedia#Time Warner Inc#Cnn#Tnt
TheWrap

Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in October 2022

October is here, which means a bevy of new titles available to watch on HBO and HBO Max. First and foremost, however, we have the highly anticipated “The White Lotus” Season 2, which debuts on Oct. 30 on HBO and will be streaming on HBO Max at the same time. New location, new characters (save for Jennifer Coolidge from Season 1), same music.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Disney Gives Beloved Character a Starring Movie Role

It’s heady times in the IP Wars. There’s nothing a film studio or television network loves more than a sure thing. But, of course, sure things don’t really exist, outside of a few too-big to fail franchises, such as Marvel, Star Wars and, somehow, the Fast and the Furious films.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Warner Bros. 'overstated' HBO subscriber numbers by up to 10 MILLION and 'misled shareholders' to complete its merger with Discovery, new class action lawsuit claims

A new class action lawsuit claims Warner Bros. 'overstated' its number of HBO Max subscribers by as many as 10 million and misled shareholders with 'adverse information' in its $43 billion merger with Discovery. The lawsuit, brought forth by the Illinois-based Collinsville Police Pension Board, says the plaintiff believes there...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

In the spirit of the spooky season, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will debut the first two episodes of his all-new horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” on Netflix Oct. 25. For the three days that follow, two more episodes will be released each day until all eight episodes are available for streaming. Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water,” is familiar with constructing fear-inducing, grotesque creatures like the Amphibian Man or the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The upcoming miniseries will similarly suspend viewers’ disbelief by depicting other-worldly realities and anomalous life forms. Though del Toro is...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

AMC Plus Free Trial: Here’s the Secret to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Just in Time For the Finale

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.  Watch AMC+ $8.99+ Buy Now As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV.  In 2020, AMC launched AMC+, an ad-free streaming service that...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

41 movies and shows start streaming on Netflix this weekend

Some of the biggest Netflix originals in recent memory have just hit the streaming service over the past several days. The streamer’s #1 TV show globally, as well as its #2 movie, include the just-released DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Lou, respectively. The much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic Blonde also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. But as you look at titles like these and others when considering what to watch on Netflix next, there’s also one more thing to keep in mind:
TV SHOWS
itechpost.com

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Denies That the Company is for Sale

Warner Bros. Discovery is "not for sale, absolutely, not for sale." Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has recently made it clear to the company's employees that he is not considering selling Warner Bros. Discovery despite cost-cutting moves and layoffs. Zaslav's statement is in response to the rumors borne from...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Rings of Power Dominates House of the Dragon in Streaming Ratings

Nielsen has released the first batch of viewership data for the end of August and start of September, revealing the first showdown between Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO's House of the Dragon, and there's a clear winner. According to Nielsen, for the week of August 29th to September 4th (the first two episodes of Rings were released on September 1st) The Rings of Power was watched over 1.253 billion minutes by subscribers, making it the top piece of content on all of streaming in the United States.
TV SERIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
437K+
Followers
71K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy