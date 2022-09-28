Widely regarded as the best “4/20”-related shoe of 2021, the South Park x adidas Campus 80s “Towelie” is set to re-release on October 6th. Scheduled as part of the Three Stripes’ adiClub Members’ Week, the collaborative pair maintains all of the details that won savvy and casual fans over last year: shaggy towel-like material in “Chalk Purple” covers the majority of the upper, while references to the stoner land throughout the sneaker. The adidas Originals offering comes packaged with keychains depicting Towelie under the influence (rocking a pair of yellow adidas sneakers!), with eye graphics on the tops of the tongues shifting states once sunlight hits them. Co-branding is stamped onto the sock-liners, as well as the special edition box that houses the sneakers.

1 DAY AGO