sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Jumpman Team 2 “Chicago” Reappears Ahead Of 25th Anniversary
To the uninformed, models like the Jordan Jumpman Team 2 may seem like modern-day “cash grabs” for #23’s eponymous label. These styles, however, are rooted in performance basketball heritage and helped Team Jumpman expand its legacy in its early days. Recently, the Air Jordan 13-inspired silhouette emerged...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
sneakernews.com
Bold Red Animates This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 High has stepped aside for its shortest counterpart to revel in the spotlight. As Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design celebrates its 40th anniversary, the high-top model has emerged in new styles. Recently, a women’s-exclusive colorway appeared in a straightforward white...
sneakernews.com
Travis Scott And Jordan Brand Might Have An Air Jordan 7 In The Works
Upon the beginning of 2022, many were unsure whether or not Nike would continue their collaborative relationship with Travis Scott. But now half a year later, it’s clear the Swoosh had no intentions of cutting ties with the renowned artist, as we’ve since witnessed the release of his Air Max 1s, Air Trainer 1s, and yet another colorway of his Air Jordan 1 Low. The latter sneaker even has two sequels in the works — “Black/Phantom” and “Sail/Black” — which are but an appetizer for La Flame’s next project.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Returns With Speed Lacing And Reflective Details
The Nike Air Max Plus may be most lauded for its original gradient styles, but Sean McDowell’s design from 1998 continues to favor simpler, but equally-compelling new outfits. Case in point?: A stealthy “Black/Metallic Silver” look. A fan-favorite in Australia and New Zealand (and boasting a notorious...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Coming This Year: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 2 is bringing fans back to the 80s. One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares A Simple Yet Clean WMNS Colorway
After a brief hiatus, the Jordan Two Trey is back on the release calendar, soon to land in a WMNS exclusive colorway that consists of several neutral tones. Almost luxurious in its aesthetic, the pair begins with a white base, which is comprised of both leather paneling and mesh inserts. Adjacent, grey brushes the silhouette’s signature patent leather mudguard, matching part of the adjacent collar and tongue. Cream finishes then round out the design by way of the shoe’s outsole as well as its chenille patch.
An Ultra-Rare Pair of 1999 Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Highs Are Up for Sale
Wu Tang Clan ain’t nothing to f**k with, but thanks to Nike they’re something to dunk with. Sneakerheads now have the opportunity to buy a coveted pair of Wu-Tang Dunk Highs. The sneakers feature the legendary hip hop collective’s iconic black and yellow colorway using the Goldenrod OG reissue as the baseline for the design. The group’s iconic “W” logo, meanwhile, appears on the heel and is woven into the tongue. The Dunks have a storied history that has earned them something of a cult following. Originally inspired by the Nike Air Jordan I, the kicks were originally part of the 1985...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Movement Continues With A Fresh “Black/Gum”
Whether it be re-issues of foregone classics or collaborations with the likes of Stussy, the Air Force 1 Mid has pushed itself back into the fold on the strength of a consistent effort by the Swoosh. Often viewed as the middle child of the Air Force 1 family, the Mid is hardly “mid”, with new offerings like this black/gum further proving that point.
Dan Wieden dead at 77 – Wieden+Kennedy co-founder & advertising legend who coined Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ line passes away
DAN Wieden, the ad executive who famously coined Nike’s tagline, “Just do it,” died on Friday at age 77. Wieden died in his sleep at his Portland, Oregon home beside his wife. He and his late business partner, David Kennedy, formed the firm Wieden + Kennedy, best...
cryptobriefing.com
Modhaus Prepares Launch of tripleS, the First Fan-Directed Web3 K-Pop Group
Modhaus has completed an NFT-based voting process, called Gravity, that will define the member composition of the first K-Pop group directed entirely by fans. tripleS is the first ever K-Pop group to use blockchain technology to cast votes for a real-life artist. By using blockchain technology, Modhaus hopes to give fans more power by being fully interactive with its fans. It does so by leveraging NFT governance, allowing tripleS NFT holders to choose the subgroups of tripleS and the individual members of each group from the very start.
sneakernews.com
Nike Further Celebrates The Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary With Upcoming Mid-Top Colorway
Nike has spared no expense for the Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary, crafting not only collaborative efforts but also a drove of inline releases. And amongst the latter — which has spanned revivals of past classics to unique, reconstructed styles — the Swoosh has delivered several pairs that overtly commemorate the last four decades. This newly-revealed Air Force 1 Mid is both one of the pack’s latest and its first-ever mid-top offering.
Christie’s Adds Streetwear Unit to Sell $1M Air Jordans
Art and luxury business Christie’s is launching a new department devoted to sneakers, streetwear and sports collectibles — such as a pair of sneakers worn by Kanye West during a performance at the Grammy Awards. The new department will hold both online auctions and private selling exhibitions and...
sneakernews.com
South Park’s Towelie Returns To The adidas Campus 80s On October 6th
Widely regarded as the best “4/20”-related shoe of 2021, the South Park x adidas Campus 80s “Towelie” is set to re-release on October 6th. Scheduled as part of the Three Stripes’ adiClub Members’ Week, the collaborative pair maintains all of the details that won savvy and casual fans over last year: shaggy towel-like material in “Chalk Purple” covers the majority of the upper, while references to the stoner land throughout the sneaker. The adidas Originals offering comes packaged with keychains depicting Towelie under the influence (rocking a pair of yellow adidas sneakers!), with eye graphics on the tops of the tongues shifting states once sunlight hits them. Co-branding is stamped onto the sock-liners, as well as the special edition box that houses the sneakers.
sneakernews.com
“Black” And “Dark Spruce” Darken The Nike Air Max Penny
Thanks to its collaborative efforts with Social Status throughout the year, The Swooshes Air Penny line has received a boisterous revitalization via both its first signature silhouette and the Air Max Penny 2. Next to the return of OG in-line propositions, the Beaverton-based brand is doubling down on the rekindled appreciation for the model with a “Black/Dark Spruce” ensemble.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Hispanic Heritage Month Collection Includes The Air Force 1 And Air Trainer 1 “La Familia”
Having recently appointed Mónica Gil to its Board of Directors, Nike is poised to continue supporting and highlighting Latinx creatives, athletes and entrepreneurs. As part of its latest Hispanic Heritage Month collection, the Swoosh has outfitted the Air Force 1 and Air Trainer 1 in “La Familia” themes.
