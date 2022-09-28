NBC Wins Premiere Week In Adults 18-49 And Viewers

For the 11th consecutive year, NBC took the top spot during premiere week in adults 18-49 demo and total viewers.

For the week of Sept. 19-25, NBC earned a 1.1 rating in the demo and averaged 6 million viewers. NBC was also No. 1 in entertainment only programming, according to Nielsen. CBS and ABC aren’t at full strength yet: their big shows like Young Sheldon and Grey’s Anatomy will roll out this week and next. As a result, ABC was second in the demo with a 1.0 rating, followed by Fox (.9) and CBS (.04).

In viewers, ABC was second for the week with 4.5 million, followed by Fox (3.9) and CBS 93.8).

NBC had six of the top 10 most-watched shows, which included Sunday Night Football (which was No. 1, with 17.8 million viewers) as well as Chicago Fire (6.7 million), Chicago Med (6.5 million) and The Voice (6.1 million).

In other (oh so small) accomplishments, Quantum Leap posted NBC’s best live plus 3 ratings lift for any series premiere since Manifest (September 2018) in both the demo and total viewers (.1 rating, 3.3 million).