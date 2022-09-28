ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

NBC Wins Premiere Week In Adults 18-49 And Viewers

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zBVF_0iE90Awg00

For the 11th consecutive year, NBC took the top spot during premiere week in adults 18-49 demo and total viewers.

For the week of Sept. 19-25, NBC earned a 1.1 rating in the demo and averaged 6 million viewers. NBC was also No. 1 in entertainment only programming, according to Nielsen. CBS and ABC aren’t at full strength yet: their big shows like Young Sheldon and Grey’s Anatomy will roll out this week and next. As a result, ABC was second in the demo with a 1.0 rating, followed by Fox (.9) and CBS (.04).

In viewers, ABC was second for the week with 4.5 million, followed by Fox (3.9) and CBS 93.8).

NBC had six of the top 10 most-watched shows, which included Sunday Night Football (which was No. 1, with 17.8 million viewers) as well as Chicago Fire (6.7 million), Chicago Med (6.5 million) and The Voice (6.1 million).

In other (oh so small) accomplishments, Quantum Leap posted NBC’s best live plus 3 ratings lift for any series premiere since Manifest (September 2018) in both the demo and total viewers (.1 rating, 3.3 million).

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Sensmeier
Soap Hub

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Series Premiere#Chicago Pd#Chicago Med#The Week Of#Cbs#Abc#Quantum Leap#Deadline Chicago Med#Voight S Unraveling In
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.

Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Soaps In Depth

How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock

On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy