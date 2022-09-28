ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

The history of beer and Oktoberfest

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The leaves are changing, temperatures are dropping, and breweries everywhere are cranking out a fall favorite: Oktoberfest. It’s a beer that’s brewed specifically for the season. Irena Wise is the head brewer at Winding Path Brewing at Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown. She gave us...
DALLASTOWN, PA
FOX 43

'Fall Carlisle' closes out the season for car lovers

CARLISLE, Pa. — Fall Carlisle started its engines this week and will help close out the Carlisle-based show and automobile flea market season. and they are not taking their foot off the gas. From Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, Fall Carlisle has over 8,000 spaces for vendors at their...
CARLISLE, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania Business
Harrisburg, PA
FOX 43

Dutch Wonderland's 'Happy Hauntings' is back

LANCASTER, Pa. — Spooky season is taking over Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County. Starting Saturday, the amusement park will host its annual Happy Hauntings Halloween event. Every weekend in October, Dutch Wonderland welcomes families to experience the park's transformation into all-things Halloween. From night-rides on their Kingdom Coaster (Roller...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County. As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Local volunteers head to Florida to aid Hurricane Ian damage

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania region is sending more volunteers and supplies to help people affected by Hurricane Ian. Dareda Bennett from Columbia is one of two American Red Cross volunteers from the area driving to Florida to aid victims of Hurricane Ian. The drive is about 17 hours.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
FOX 43

PennDOT holds hiring event open house in York

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT hosted an open house Tuesday at their facilities across south-central Pa. The event was open to those interested in both permanent and temporary positions with the department. PennDOT is currently looking for CDL drivers, equipment operator trainees and mechanics. Some of the positions can pay...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Hurricane Ian impacting travel at HIA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida, travelers across the country are bracing for impacts as well. “It’s going to take a lot of patience, it’s going to take a lot of time," said Scott Miller, spokesman for Harrisburg International Airport. "I think most people are going to have their trips canceled and money refunded.”
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster Alliance announces planned façade improvements along 200 block of West King St.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Alliance on Thursday announced several façade improvement grant projects happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in the city. A total of five façade improvements are underway and poised to compliment the "significant" investment occurring on this critical block on the edge of downtown, the Alliance said in a press release.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

York County SPCA to host 'Fall in Love' adoption event

YORK, Pa. — The York County SPCA will host a special cat and small animal adoption event throughout October. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the shelter will host a "Fall in Love" adoption event for rabbits, guinea pigs and cats. Throughout the month-long event, regular adoption fees for these animals will be discounted by 50%.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Troopers Association splits ticket, endorses Shapiro and Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) announced Wednesday who they will be endorsing for U.S. Senate and governor. The association endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate and Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor. “Attorney General Josh Shapiro has shown his support time and time...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pa. Veterans' Memorial to close for renovations

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be temporarily closed. Beginning Oct. 7, the memorial will be going under structural repairs. The renovations are expected to take until June of 2023. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001,...
ANNVILLE, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

