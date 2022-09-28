Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Related
The history of beer and Oktoberfest
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The leaves are changing, temperatures are dropping, and breweries everywhere are cranking out a fall favorite: Oktoberfest. It’s a beer that’s brewed specifically for the season. Irena Wise is the head brewer at Winding Path Brewing at Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown. She gave us...
Pa. secretary of agriculture reveals 2023 Pa. Farm Show theme
On Friday, Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: "Rooted in Progress." The show is set to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Strawberry Square's Chockablock Clock finds new home at Shippensburg University
Strawberry Square's iconic Chockablock Clock has found a new home. Earlier this year, the Harrisburg shopping center announced it was removing the ball machine in October. On Friday, Strawberry Square said its famous contraption has found a new home at Shippensburg University. The school will refurbish the clock and install...
'Fall Carlisle' closes out the season for car lovers
CARLISLE, Pa. — Fall Carlisle started its engines this week and will help close out the Carlisle-based show and automobile flea market season. and they are not taking their foot off the gas. From Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, Fall Carlisle has over 8,000 spaces for vendors at their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pop-up kids consignment shop provides financial relief to thousands of families
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Just Between Friends, a pop-up consignment shop in Lancaster County, is relieving thousands of families amid inflation. Local families brought their gently-used and new items to the consignment shop where items are marked down by 50% to 90%. “People on tighter budgets can come and...
York church to hold auction on Oct. 1 where buyers can go home with history
YORK, Pa. — A unique auction will be held in York this weekend. Everything inside the former Trinity Lutheran Church, located on 591 Linden Avenue, will go to the highest bidders. The church along North West Street has been around since the 1890s. Some of the furniture inside even...
Dutch Wonderland's 'Happy Hauntings' is back
LANCASTER, Pa. — Spooky season is taking over Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County. Starting Saturday, the amusement park will host its annual Happy Hauntings Halloween event. Every weekend in October, Dutch Wonderland welcomes families to experience the park's transformation into all-things Halloween. From night-rides on their Kingdom Coaster (Roller...
York County organization aims to collect 8,000 coats for charity
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County organization is seeking the public's help to collect as many coats as possible for families in need ahead of the upcoming winter season. Coats of Friendship is looking to collect 8,000 coats this year to distribute across the York County community. "A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County. As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.
theburgnews.com
Bites & Beats: Jazzy’s Good Eats opens in Kline Village, serving up soul food, with a side of jazz
Sweet, salty and savory are three flavor profiles that describe the down-home cooking style of Harrisburg’s newest head chef, Jasmine “Jazzy” White. Descended from a long line of cooks, White has spent the past decade perfecting her family’s treasured recipes to one day open her own restaurant.
Devil's Den landmark at Gettysburg battlefield will reopen to the public Friday
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A major landmark on the Gettysburg battlefield will be open to the public again on Friday after a six-month rehabilitation project, the Gettysburg National Military Park announced today. Devil's Den, a boulder-strewn hill on the south end of Houck's ridge, where Union artillery batteries engaged with...
Local volunteers head to Florida to aid Hurricane Ian damage
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania region is sending more volunteers and supplies to help people affected by Hurricane Ian. Dareda Bennett from Columbia is one of two American Red Cross volunteers from the area driving to Florida to aid victims of Hurricane Ian. The drive is about 17 hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PennDOT holds hiring event open house in York
YORK, Pa. — PennDOT hosted an open house Tuesday at their facilities across south-central Pa. The event was open to those interested in both permanent and temporary positions with the department. PennDOT is currently looking for CDL drivers, equipment operator trainees and mechanics. Some of the positions can pay...
Hurricane Ian impacting travel at HIA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida, travelers across the country are bracing for impacts as well. “It’s going to take a lot of patience, it’s going to take a lot of time," said Scott Miller, spokesman for Harrisburg International Airport. "I think most people are going to have their trips canceled and money refunded.”
Lancaster Alliance announces planned façade improvements along 200 block of West King St.
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Alliance on Thursday announced several façade improvement grant projects happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in the city. A total of five façade improvements are underway and poised to compliment the "significant" investment occurring on this critical block on the edge of downtown, the Alliance said in a press release.
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
York County SPCA to host 'Fall in Love' adoption event
YORK, Pa. — The York County SPCA will host a special cat and small animal adoption event throughout October. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the shelter will host a "Fall in Love" adoption event for rabbits, guinea pigs and cats. Throughout the month-long event, regular adoption fees for these animals will be discounted by 50%.
Pa. State Troopers Association splits ticket, endorses Shapiro and Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) announced Wednesday who they will be endorsing for U.S. Senate and governor. The association endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate and Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor. “Attorney General Josh Shapiro has shown his support time and time...
Pa. Veterans' Memorial to close for renovations
ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be temporarily closed. Beginning Oct. 7, the memorial will be going under structural repairs. The renovations are expected to take until June of 2023. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001,...
Deer management program to begin Saturday at Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will soon begin conducting the lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of its White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement, the park announced Wednesday. Planned to run from October through March 2023, the deer removal "addresses...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0