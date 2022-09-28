ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm

Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
FLORIDA STATE
In Style

The 2023 Met Gala Will Pay Homage to Karl Lagerfeld

After rumors of a potential celestial, space-age theme for the 2023 Met Gala started to circle, the team behind the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit (better known as the Met Gala), announced that next year's exhibition will not be going to the cosmos. Instead, the museum will showcase a retrospective of Karl Lagerfeld's work to New York City, spanning his time at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his own label. Officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the exhibit is set to open on May 1, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy