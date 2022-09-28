Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Showers to continue for some today, a clearing trend begins Sunday
A slow moving low pressure system continues to bring wrap-around showers to the area today. Precipitation totals with these showers will be light. These showers should continue through the evening, especially in southwestern Montana. Temperatures today will top out in the 50s and 60s where rain and cloud cover are present, but in areas where the sun is out, those temperatures could rise into the 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.
NBCMontana
Unsettled weather through the weekend, high pressure returns next week
Showers will linger across the region through Saturday. Additional rainfall amounts of a 0.10 to a 0.25 of an inch will be possible across southwest Montana. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s. High pressure will return early next week. Ample sunshine is expected with daytime highs...
NBCMontana
Cool and showery weekend
We've got a break from the showers activity this afternoon, but later this evening showers will move back in across west central and southwest Montana. With a cut off low meandering around the state, we'll see more showers mainly for southwest Montana for your Saturday. A few lingering showers will be possible across southwest Montana Sunday.
NBCMontana
Cooler temperatures, showers & thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms will continue today and into Friday as well as a low pressure system meanders across the northern Rockies. Rainfall amounts of a 0.25 to 0.50 an inch will be possible for most of us. Southwest Montana (mainly locations near I-90) will see higher totals by the weekend. Isolated higher amounts will additionally occur under thunderstorms and along the divide. Highs will fall to mainly the 60s today and tomorrow with lows in the 40s.
explorebigsky.com
Section of Beartooth Highway temporarily closed for winter weather
A section of the Beartooth Highway, U.S. Highway 212, between Long Lake barricade and the Montana/Wyoming border temporarily closed at 8 a.m. on Sept. 30 due to anticipated winter weather conditions, according to a Thursday evening press release from Yellowstone National Park. The temporary closure follows forecasting of heavy snow...
kxloradio.com
Heart of Montana Fall Festival postpones to Oct. 9
Kayleen Patton and Mike Huber with Heart of Montana Fall Festival were recently in the studio. They have postponed the Fall Festival and they give the details. The Fall Festival is move to Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11- 5.
NBCMontana
Travelers' Rest State Park, visitor center reduces hours
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Traveler's Rest State Park and visitor center is switching to off-season hours starting Saturday. Officials say the new operating hours for the visitor center is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Out and About: Townsend Fall Fest and a look at the moon in the 'Big Sky'
In this week's edition of out and about, Townsend Fall Fest is back and great views of the moon under the big sky can be had on Saturday.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Win Tickets to Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest
Saturday, October 1st (2022) at Caras Park it's the Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest— general admission begins at 4pm. Enjoy the live music, food vendors and of course, the Montana-made craft beer. Sign up now for your chance to win 4 free tickets. 20 Montana Distilleries You Have to...
NBCMontana
FWP looks to purchase recreation site on Yellowstone River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking to purchase a new recreation site on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point. FWP and the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program released a draft environmental assessment to acquire an island complex in the Yellowstone River upstream of Reed Point.
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
NBCMontana
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You
We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
Do You Know This Staggering Montana Statistic?
This statistic is a little shocking, and honestly makes me second-guess living here in the Gallatin Valley. People love to visit Montana for its rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, and other geological attributes. Recently, we found out that something else is pretty common Montana—something a little less appealing. Montana is...
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 29, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
