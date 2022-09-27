Read full article on original website
Edwards tours new exhibit at Southeastern
HAMMOND – During his visit to Southeastern Louisiana University as a participant in the symposium “Louisiana in Continuity and Change: Challenges Past and Present Confronting the Bayou State,” Governor John Bel Edwards toured the newly created student exhibit in the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies. The exhibit is designed to highlight themes of the symposium, which focused on historical problems that prove acute in the Bayou State.
Nicky Muscarello
Representative Nicky Muscarello weighs-in on the Lake Maurepas controversy. And he shares the story of Lucky Dogs coming to Hammond.
Bob Zabbia
Mayor Bob Zabbia on the uncertainty of Ponchatoula’s new garbage contract. Plus reaction to the Lake Maurepas project and there’s a giant sewer project in the works.
It's Fair Day, Tangipahoa!
AMITE—Friday is a holiday for all students enrolled in the Tangipahoa Parish School System. School Superintendent Melissa Stilley reminds families that classes are canceled this Friday, Sept. 30, for the “Fair Day” holiday. “For more than a century, the Fair has been a part of our way...
Slidell recognized for excellence in budgeting
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has recognized the City of Slidell with its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. The award is based on a public agency’s budget containing four essential elements: a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. In addition to a proficiency rating in all four categories, there are 14 additional criteria each public entity must meet.
Dennis Phillips
James Dennis Phillips died peacefully in his home on Thursday, September 29th to the words of the 23rd Psalm. Truly he walked through the valley of the shadow of death through many years of poor health with the Lord shepherding him along the way. Dennis was the youngest of three sons born to Neal and Betty Phillips who both preceded him in death. His father was a minister of the gospel who baptized Dennis into the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Dennis lived in Tennessee, Texas, California, Mississippi, and Louisiana. He was a graduate of Loranger High School. Although he fathered no children, he was a step-father and mentor to several. Dennis was at one time or another a black belt in martial arts, a landscape painter, a solider, a preacher, a heavy equipment operator, and an artisan who made custom knives. He was not wealthy, but his first reaction to the attacks of 9/11 was to make knives to give to special operations soldiers who went into combat first. Dennis is survived by his older brothers David of Ellisville, Mississippi and Dwayne of Reston, Virginia. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Dale Ziebarth. Interment Loranger Cemetery, Loranger, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Ella Mae Warren
Ella Mae Magee Warren was born to the late Rodney and Vonita Magee on September 8, 1949 the youngest of 9 girls. She departed this life on September 26, 2022 at her home. Ella enjoyed spending time with her family mostly her grandchildren, traveling and going to church. Ella was...
Southeastern opens fall exhibition season with 6-2 win over LSU Eunice
HAMMOND, La. – Eight Southeastern Louisiana University pitchers combined to hold LSU Eunice to one hit, as the SLU softball team earned a 6-2 victory in a 10-inning exhibition Friday evening at North Oak Park. KK Ladner, MC Comeaux, Ellie DuBois, Cera Blanchard, Alyssa Romano, Chyanne Ellett, Leah Marshall...
Margaret C. Bates
Margaret C. Bates, resident of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away peacefully at age 94 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She will be deeply missed and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Visitation Friday October 7, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at N.A. James Funeral Home...
Carolyn 'Cow' Sue Cooper
Cow, age 77, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She was a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and a longtime resident of Holden, LA. Cow lived her life to lovingly serve her family. She loved travelling with them, all throughout the country, making lasting memories. Cow was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Earl “EJ” Joseph Poche, Jr.
Earl “EJ” Joseph Poche, Jr., 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, at 12:28 pm. He was surrounded by his family and friends at his home in Ponchatoula, LA. Born on Friday, October 12th, 1945, EJ was a lifelong resident of...
James Earl Hart
James Earl Hart was born to the late Albert Hart Sr. and the late Dorothy Lee Magee Hart, on January 4, 1963. He was the youngest of seven children. James Earl attended school at the Washington Parish Schools. James Earl leaves to mourn his passing, sisters, Brenda Hart Burris and...
Gayle Walsdorf Foret
Gayle Walsdorf Foret passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 85. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Gerald Foret, sons Dr. Gerald Foret Jr and wife Jody, Dr. Christopher Foret and wife Julie. Gayle was “Gigi” to her beloved grandchildren: Dr. Gerald Lee Foret III and wife Avery, Dr. Andrew Foret, Dr. Janna Foret Nelson and husband Matthew, Ashley Foret, and step grandchildren Brooke and Maloree Miller. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren Brighton and Jameson Foret, special cousin Rhonda Atkinson, dear friend Louise Fisher, and several nieces and nephews.
Paul David King
Paul David King was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on October 26, 1967 to Leonard and Pamela King. He was married for 26 years to Lisa McKean King. He was blessed with three children: Josh McKean, Victoria Lewandrowski, and Tyler King as well as his favorite daughter-in-law Shonagh McKean and favorite son-in-law Jeff Lewandrowski. David had three siblings: Marie (Chuck) Featherston, Debbie (Joe) Bond, Michael (Angela) King. The lights of his life were his grandchildren, Natalie and Olivia McKean, and he was recently celebrating the news of a third due in May 2023. He had countless aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and adopted family that he also loved dearly. A man of many careers and talents; he was a nurse, farmer, iron worker, fisher, hunter, snake-lover and relocator, caretaker, educator, and handyman. He never met a stranger and never found a problem he couldn’t fix either with his hands or his humor. Services will be this Sunday, October 2nd with visitation at 1PM and a small ceremony at 5PM. They will be held at McKneely Funeral Home, 110 E. Factory St., Amite, LA 70422. There will be no internment. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Search warrant yields two arrests in Washington Parish
On September 28, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a warrant from a 22nd Judicial District Judge authorizing them to search a residence located on Military Road. Upon entering the residence, the detectives encountered two individuals, each of whom was arrested. Dustin King, 45, a resident of Highway 43...
DEA agent arrested on domestic abuse charge
A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife. On Sunday (September 25) a female contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to report her husband, Jimmie Ogden, 54, had battered her while they were at their Covington-area home on September 22. The female reported that after the incident she fled to north Louisiana.
Southeastern receives $100,000 NCAA AASP Grant
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University was one of 13 recipients of the NCAA’s 2022-23 Accelerating Academic Success Program (AASP) Award, the NCAA announced recently. The NCAA annually awards more than $1 million in AASP grants to colleges and universities to help boost academic programs and initiatives, which...
Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery with a firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Reyhane Tyrone McKnight, age 35 of Slidell, Louisiana, was found guilty by a unanimous 12-person jury of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McKnight was previously found guilty in 2019 by a non-unanimous jury but had to be re-tried pursuant to the 2020 Supreme Court Ramos decision.
Denham Homecoming game, festivities moved to Walker High field
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – The Denham Springs High School (DSHS) homecoming football game, which is scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 against St. Amant High School will be hosted at Walker High School. All the DSHS homecoming festivities will be held on Walker High’s field,...
Slidell man sentenced to 40 years for possession with intent to distribute heroin, meth
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Thursday, September 22, 2022 Jason Leon Griffin, 41, of Slidell, was sentenced by District Judge Alan A. Zaunbrecher to forty (40) years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin and twenty (20) years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, with the sentences to run concurrent with each other. The defendant had been found guilty of both charges by a 12-person jury on June 26, 2022. The Defendant has two prior convictions for distributing drugs and a prior conviction for possession of contraband in a state correctional institution. The defendant also has a pending case in the 22nd JDC for conspiracy to commit monetary instrument abuse.
