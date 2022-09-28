Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has posted on their Facebook page that a resident was reported missing on September 30, 2022. The Anniston Investigative Division is looking for Deangelo “Dee” Allen. Investigators have learned that Mr. Allen may be in the Wellborn area and is described as a 31-year-old Black Male with Brown Eyes and Black Hair, he is also approximately 6′ 1″ and 205 lbs with multiple tattoos.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO