Pleasant Hill, CA

KRON4 News

Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Here’s how a SF man tracked down his stolen items

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smash-and-grab of a car or a garage break-in doesn’t shock anyone in the Bay Area. But it might surprise you to hear about someone who was able to track down the thieves themselves. That was the case for a man in the Marina District who had a briefcase with thousands […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pleasant Hill, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
Pittsburg, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Suspects Arrested for Robbery at Bank of America

BRENTWOOD —A man and woman were arrested in connection with robberies at a Bank of America parking lot. Officers also recovered two firearms and other evidence linking the suspects to two separate robberies of bank customers this month. Both robberies took place outside the bank at 6261 Lone Tree...
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Female on Suspected DUI After Pursuit

At 2:40 am, the Oakley Police Department arrested a 17-year-old female on suspicion of driving under the influence after a vehicle crash at the onramp to westbound Highway 4 at Laurel in the City of Oakley. According to Oakley Police, an officer spotted the driver coming off the Highway with...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marsh Creek escapee Jorge Garcia-Escamillia arrested in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL -- An inmate, who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility earlier this month, has been captured by Pleasant Hill officers during a early Thursday morning traffic stop. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia escaped with Gerardo Ramirez-Vera from the minimum-security facility in Clayton on Sept. 4. The 33-year-old Ramirez-Vera was recaptured at a Vallejo hotel several days later, but Garcia-Escamillia remained at large. Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary and vandalism charges and was due to be released from the county-run facility in early January 2023, while Garcia-Escamillia was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle,...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
news24-680.com

Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon

A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police release photo of vehicle in deadly January pedestrian hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- Investigators released a surveillance camera photo Friday of a vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run collision in January in hopes someone will recognize it and provide information leading to the arrest of the driver.The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2001 to 2004 green Toyota Tacoma, extended cab, two wheel drive model and pictured below.    Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting

OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden Talks Recent Homicide Investigations

I promised everyone when I received new updates on these cases I would share them publicly. I know there are many sources out there that are talking about this investigation. With that, misinformation has been spread. As this investigation moves forward, I will provide timely and verified information to you keeping in mind public safety and the needs of the investigation.
STOCKTON, CA

