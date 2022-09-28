PLEASANT HILL -- An inmate, who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility earlier this month, has been captured by Pleasant Hill officers during a early Thursday morning traffic stop. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia escaped with Gerardo Ramirez-Vera from the minimum-security facility in Clayton on Sept. 4. The 33-year-old Ramirez-Vera was recaptured at a Vallejo hotel several days later, but Garcia-Escamillia remained at large. Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary and vandalism charges and was due to be released from the county-run facility in early January 2023, while Garcia-Escamillia was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle,...

PLEASANT HILL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO