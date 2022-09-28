ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

By Andrew Romano, Yahoo News
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8deT_0iE8xJK800

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.

Instead, a majority of Americans either say that candidates should not (19%) or that they’re “not sure” (35%).

Among voters who cast their ballots for Trump in 2020, meanwhile, just a third (33%) say candidates should agree in advance to accept the results in this fall's elections.

The idea that democracy can only function if both sides agree to honor the outcome of an election has long served as one of the cornerstones of American politics. But the survey of 1,566 U.S. adults, conducted online from Sept. 23 to 27, suggests that controversy and uncertainty threaten the old consensus.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post asked 19 "Republican candidates in competitive races for governor and Senate … whether they would accept the results of their contests."

A dozen “declined to say,” according to the Post.

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that across a range of questions testing Americans’ attitudes toward election denial heading into the 2022 midterms, about 20% to 25% — the vast majority of them Trump voters — are deeply skeptical of the legitimacy of U.S. elections, while another 20% to 30% say they’re not sure what to think.

About half the country, in other words, could be considered at least open to rejecting the election results.

Even when Americans are asked point-blank what should happen this fall “once all the votes are counted and the process is done,” the number who say “The candidate with fewer votes should concede the election” (55%) barely clears the halfway mark.

Conversely, more than 1 in 5 Americans (21%) say “The candidate with fewer votes should continue to challenge the election if they believe it was wrongly decided.” Another 23% say they’re unsure.

Among Trump voters, just 44% say they agree with the proposition that the candidate with fewer votes should concede the election — a basic rule that has defined U.S. democracy for centuries. Nearly as many Trump voters (38%) say candidates with fewer votes at the end of the process should continue to challenge the results. Another 18% report that they are unsure.

Likewise, nearly a quarter of Americans (23%) say "More candidates should challenge elections like Donald Trump," while 32% are unsure. Again, that leaves less than half (45%) who say “Fewer candidates should challenge elections.”

What kinds of election challenges are now considered legitimate? The Yahoo News/YouGov survey suggests that for many Americans, the range of options open appears to have expanded significantly in the wake of Trump’s explosive efforts to overturn the 2020 results.

Presented with an array of choices, by far the largest number of U.S. adults (62%) say that “demanding a recount” — a familiar and widely accepted form of redress — is legitimate. Likewise, 30% say “filing a suit” in court is also legitimate.

Meanwhile, a surprising number of Americans also select as legitimate other ways to challenge an election that have not historically been part of U.S. political culture:

● 10% of Americans select "Demand that state legislatures refuse to certify the results."

● 9% of Americans select "Declare the election illegitimate."

● 8% of Americans select "Demand that election officials overturn the results."

● 5% of Americans select "Encourage supporters to take up arms against the government."

Perhaps most unsettling: A full 21% of Americans choose at least one of these undemocratic methods as a legitimate means of challenging an election. Among Trump voters, that number rises to 29%, yet even 12% of voters who support President Biden say the same — underscoring how an election denial “arms race” could escalate, once neither side trusts the other to play by the rules.

The poll hints at how that kind of escalation could unfold in the future. Just half (50%) of Americans now say they would not “trust a candidate who refused to accept the results of the 2020 election to oversee future elections in your state”; the other half either say they would trust such a candidate (20%) or that they’re not sure (29%).

Among Trump voters, 47% say they would trust an election denier to oversee future elections. Just 17% say they would not.

According to a recent FiveThirtyEight analysis, 201 of the 552 Republican nominees running for office in 2022 have "fully denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election" — meaning that 60% of Americans will have an election denier on their ballot this fall. Many will get elected. Some will oversee future elections.

If those officials enable “more candidates” on their own side to “challenge elections like Donald Trump,” and if they ultimately help overturn some of those elections, chaos could ensue. Four out of five Americans (81%) say they are either “very” (42%) or “somewhat” (38%) worried about the future of U.S. democracy — with a nearly identical level of worry among Democrats (83%), Republicans (82%) and independents (81%). Each side of the United States' political divide perceives the other as a threat to democracy.

At the same time, just a third of Americans (33%) think this year's election will be "free and fair,” 28% do not and 39% are unsure. And while many pundits hoped that post-2020 passions would cool with time, public sentiment only seems to be trending in the other direction. In November 2020, 46% of registered voters did not think there would be “enough fraud [in the upcoming election] to influence the outcome.” Now that number is 43%.

_____________

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,566 U.S. adults interviewed online from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2022. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2020 presidential vote (or nonvote) and voter registration status. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.7%.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Us Elections#Voter Registration#State Senate#Election Fraud#Yahoo News Yougov#Americans#The Washington Post#Republican
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November

While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
113K+
Followers
127K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy