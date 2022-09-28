Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest features music, food, beer Oct. 7-8
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will feature music, food, beer and more. Check it out October 7-8. On Friday, see them tap the keg and watch the volksmarch. On Saturday, there will be a pet parade, stein hoisting and more live music.
KFVS12
Jackson native discusses past books, upcoming projects
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you can check out the Mt. Vernon Fall Fest.
KFVS12
Saint Francis Foundation hosting the Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - To raise funds to provide free cancer screenings to patients in need, the Saint Francis Foundation will be hosting the fourth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk. Taking place at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk will...
KFVS12
Day three of 2022 Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third day of Cotton Carnival in Sikeston had lots of people eating good and having fun. It also allowed organizations like the Sikeston American Legion and First Assembly of God to raise funds for future projects. Jim Carter is the financial manager for the American...
kbsi23.com
Fall Kidsignment Expo begins in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The semi-annual Kidsignment Expo began Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Pavilion in Marion. Consigners brought in new and gently used kids’ items to sell at discounted prices. Items range from clothes to toys to rockers and more. Those selling the products at the Kidsignment Expo keep 70 percent of all sales.
KFVS12
Third day of Cotton Carnival
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1.
KFVS12
78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
KFVS12
Out of Darkness Walk to be held in Paducah
It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.
KFVS12
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois invites public to welcome home ceremony
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Airport in Marion will be welcoming home our Veterans from their day in Washington DC with a Welcome Home ceremony and everyone is invited. It will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The 10-member Welcome Home Committee has been meeting monthly to plan the...
cilfm.com
Yard Sale Herrin: 9/30-10/2
Please briefly describe that items will be featured at the yard sale.*
KFVS12
Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau
It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1.
mymoinfo.com
All Inclusive Playground Grand Opening Monday In Farmington
(Farmington) A large crowd is expected to be in attendance on Monday for a grand opening celebration for the new all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers says one of the most impressive things about this endeavor involves the number of people and groups that helped make it possible.
KFVS12
National Commander of the American Legion visits Mo.
MISSOURI (KFVS) -Vincent Troiola, the National Commander of the American Legion, was touring the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery along with the Stars & Stripes Museum in Bloomfield. He was here as part of the be the one campaign, aimed at helping veterans and preventing suicide. He’s not only promoting the...
KFVS12
SIU hosts high school band competition
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the “Music & Motion” high school marching band competition in Saluki Stadium. George Brozak, director of athletic bands says it will be on Saturday, Oct. 1, and will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri. “I’m...
KFVS12
Mercy Health announces free flu vaccines in Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health is offering free flu vaccines for those wanting to get extra protection against the flu virus. Mercy Health believes that it is likely that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, so they encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family from getting sick.
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022
When Airbnb revealed their most wish-listed rentals for Summer 2022, Kaci and Waylon Richardet's Perryville treehouse came in at number 5 in the country. One glance at the property will show you why. The show-stopping loft, featured in Architectural Digest, stands 14 feet off the ground, surrounded by trees.
mymoinfo.com
New Location For Farmington Food Pantry Now Open
Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. (Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store officially opened it’s doors at it’s new location this week. Nancy Faulkner is the director of the pantry. She says there first day was Monday for the food pantry.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport closing runway for Taxiway B project
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is moving forward with its Taxiway B project. According to the airport’s Facebook page on Friday, September 30, runway 10-28 will be closed starting on Monday, October 3 at 5 a.m. This is part of phase 1 of the...
KFVS12
Scott City Green Day
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area.
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
