PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health is offering free flu vaccines for those wanting to get extra protection against the flu virus. Mercy Health believes that it is likely that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, so they encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family from getting sick.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO