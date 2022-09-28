ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Jackson native discusses past books, upcoming projects

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you can check out the Mt. Vernon Fall Fest.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Day three of 2022 Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third day of Cotton Carnival in Sikeston had lots of people eating good and having fun. It also allowed organizations like the Sikeston American Legion and First Assembly of God to raise funds for future projects.
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Fall Kidsignment Expo begins in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The semi-annual Kidsignment Expo began Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Pavilion in Marion. Consigners brought in new and gently used kids’ items to sell at discounted prices. Items range from clothes to toys to rockers and more. Those selling the products at the Kidsignment Expo keep 70 percent of all sales.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Third day of Cotton Carnival

The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Out of Darkness Walk to be held in Paducah

It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau

The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

All Inclusive Playground Grand Opening Monday In Farmington

(Farmington) A large crowd is expected to be in attendance on Monday for a grand opening celebration for the new all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers says one of the most impressive things about this endeavor involves the number of people and groups that helped make it possible.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

National Commander of the American Legion visits Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) -Vincent Troiola, the National Commander of the American Legion, was touring the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery along with the Stars & Stripes Museum in Bloomfield. He was here as part of the be the one campaign, aimed at helping veterans and preventing suicide.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

SIU hosts high school band competition

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the "Music & Motion" high school marching band competition in Saluki Stadium. George Brozak, director of athletic bands says it will be on Saturday, Oct. 1, and will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Mercy Health announces free flu vaccines in Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health is offering free flu vaccines for those wanting to get extra protection against the flu virus. Mercy Health believes that it is likely that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, so they encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family from getting sick.
PADUCAH, KY
mymoinfo.com

New Location For Farmington Food Pantry Now Open

Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. (Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store officially opened it’s doors at it’s new location this week. Nancy Faulkner is the director of the pantry. She says there first day was Monday for the food pantry.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Scott City Green Day

BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
SIKESTON, MO

