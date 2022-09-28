ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cabinet minister urges people to remain ‘calm’ amid mini-budget turmoil

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vr6Ot_0iE8wwlq00

A UK cabinet minister has urged people to remain “calm” amid the turmoil sparked by the Government’s mini-budget announcement.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic policies have attracted fierce criticism, most notably from the International Monetary Fund, and the Bank of England have had to intervene to steady a part of the financial markets.

However, Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland stood by Mr Kwarteng’s plans during an interview with ITV Wales on Wednesday.

He told the Wales At Six programme that aspects of the budget were “vital for the lives of every business and indeed every family”.

Questioned over the pound’s fall in value, food cost inflation and soaring interest rates which have affected the housing market, Mr Buckland said: “I do think it’s very important that we remain very steady and calm through this period.

“The issue for me is how we grow our economy in order to pay for increased public services.

“The only way that we’re going to long term sustain our important public services in Wales and elsewhere is to grow our economy, and the Government is trying to make sure that as many obstacles are removed in order to allow for that higher growth to take place.

“That will be good for all of the billions at risk.”

He added: “I think the mini budget has actually got a huge amount of detail in there that is vital for the lives of every business and indeed every family in Wales.

“The energy announcements that we made just before the budget will have a direct impact upon mitigating some of the alarming rises in energy prices that we are all too painfully aware of.”

The minister said changes to national insurance would “benefit many lower paid workers” and that other tax measures would be “important for small businesses”.

And he said the budget is a “wide range of initiatives that do reach into the lives of ordinary people”.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said on Friday that the Chancellor’s package would risk rising inflation and higher interest rates, with director Paul Johnson saying: “Mr Kwarteng is not just gambling on a new strategy, he is betting the house.”

Since then sterling has tumbled and the Bank of England has had to buy £65 billion worth of government bonds – known as gilts – after the Government’s economic policies sparked a sell-off in the market that could harm pension pots.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the recall of Parliament to address the financial crisis, and accused the Tories of being the party of “fiscal irresponsibility”.

But Mr Buckland told presenter Jonathan Hill that now was the time for the Conservatives to be “bold”.

“What we’re having to do now with an unprecedented energy crisis is to take that short-term action that will of course have to be repaid over the long term, but coupled with those reforms that will make a long-term difference to the economy,” he said.

“That’s what I think people would expect us to do.

“I think now is not the time for us to be timid when it comes to our intervention into the energy market.

“It’s an important moment to be bold, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Truss tells Tory rebels ‘the there is no option but to change’

Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”. The Prime Minister rejected calls to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting...
POLITICS
newschain

Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-budget turmoil

Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil which followed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, according to a new opinion poll. Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55% – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18%...
ECONOMY
newschain

Labour surges to 33-point lead against Tories after days of turmoil

Labour now enjoys a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, after days of market turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday. Liz Truss’s Government has been engulfed in a political and economic crisis since then, after the £45 billion tax-cutting package spooked markets and forced the Bank of England to intervene.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
newschain

Truss admits £45bn mini-budget tax cuts did cause ‘disruption’

Liz Truss has admitted Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget caused “disruption” but insisted they were right to act to get the economy moving and to protect families from soaring energy bills. As Tories prepared to head to Birmingham for their annual conference, the Prime Minister warned the country...
BUSINESS
newschain

SNP says ‘worst yet to come’ under Truss premiership

The Prime Minister has no mandate to impose greater austerity in Scotland, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said. Ian Blackford said that “the worst of this Truss government is yet to come” as the Conservatives begin their conference on Sunday. His comments come after a key ally...
POLITICS
newschain

The Queen died from ‘old age’, death certificate reveals

The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed. The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm at Balmoral. When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Economy#Mini#Interest Rates#Uk#Cabinet#The Bank Of England#Welsh#Itv
newschain

Latvia goes to polls in election influenced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Polling stations opened on Saturday in Latvia for a general election which has been influenced by neighbouring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Divisions among the Baltic country’s sizeable ethnic-Russian minority and the economy, particularly high energy prices, have also been major talking points during campaigning. Several polls showed the...
ELECTIONS
newschain

What the papers say – October 2

Backbench plotting against Liz Truss and a significant development in the Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation are splashed across the front pages. A poll by The Observer finds three-quarters of UK voters believe the Prime Minister and Chancellor have “lost control” of the economy. Senior Government backbenchers tell The...
U.K.
newschain

US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59

Coolio “touched the world” with his talent and will be “missed profoundly” following his death aged 59, his management have said. The US rapper, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday afternoon. Coolio’s manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
newschain

Smiling Charles, William, Camilla and Catherine captured in new image

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives has been released by Buckingham Palace. The image of King Charles III and his Queen Consort, standing alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, was taken at Buckingham Palace on September 18, just 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is facing calls for an official inquiry following a report that he attended a private champagne reception with hedge fund managers who stood to gain from a collapse in sterling following his mini-budget. The Sunday Times reported that he joined the gathering at the Chelsea home of...
WORLD
newschain

Italy’s Meloni vows to put national energy interests first

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is poised to become Italy’s next premier, has vowed to put national interests first in tackling soaring energy costs. Ms Meloni made the pledge during her first public outing since her Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in the country’s national election, as she addressed farmers and producers at an agricultural fair in Milan sponsored by Italy’s influential Coldiretti farm lobby.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Coroner’s conclusions important step towards much-needed change – Ian Russell

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell said he hopes the coroner’s conclusions will be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”. Ian Russell said he wants social media to be “a place that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of young people over the money that can be made from them”.
U.K.
newschain

Thai court rules Prime Minister can stay in office

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha can remain in his job and did not violate a constitutional provision limiting him to eight years in office. Opposition legislators had petitioned the court to decide on their claim that Mr Prayuth, who took power as army commander...
POLITICS
newschain

US rapper and former Big Brother star Coolio ‘dead at age 59’

Rapper Coolio, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, has reportedly died aged 59. The US rapper, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died on Wednesday, his manager confirmed to multiple US outlets. Coolio came third in the sixth series of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and went...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy