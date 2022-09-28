ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

Bernie’s to open Saturday in EGF

Bernie’s restaurant in East Grand Forks will officially open to the public on Saturday. The eatery owned by the Food Network’s Molly Yeh will initially offer breakfast and lunch from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day – with dinner service rolling out in the coming weeks.
GF/EGF eateries announce closings

The owner of an East Grand Forks restaurant says he’s closing up shop…for good. In a Facebook post Joe’s Diner thanked patrons for their support. The closure is being blamed on rising costs…supply chain issues…and the boldness of social media keyboard warriors. The announcement also...
American Crystal Delays Harvest For Most Districts Until Tuesday

Hillsboro, ND — The American Crystal Sugar Beet campaign will get going a little later than initially than originally planned due to heat. According to a harvest update released from American Crystal Sugar, the forecasts for the southern four districts of East Grand Forks, Crookston, Hillsboro, and Moorhead calls for highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, which would only provide limited windows for harvest. American Crystal prefers root temperatures of the crop to be below 55 degrees for harvest. As of now, American Crystal is planning tentatively to start the harvest at Midnight on Tuesday, October 4th for those southern four districts. Temps at that time should be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, because temperatures are currently cooler up north, the Drayton District is still planning on opening their harvest campaign this Saturday at Midnight. There are still some districts conducting “soft starts.”
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT – SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/29/2022 and 9/30/2022 – 10:15 a.m., the CFD responded to the 300 block of S Broadway for a report of a Carbon Monoxide detector activation. Upon arrival, the CFD investigated with gas monitoring tools, and there was Carbon Monoxide present in the home. The CFD ventilated the home, and upon further investigation, it was found that the stove was the issue. The CFD shut off the gas to the stove and turned over control to the occupant to address the issue. Once the area was deemed safe, the CFD cleared the scene.
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS AUCTIONING VEHICLES AND OTHER SURPLUS PROPERTY WITH ONLINE PUBLIC VEHICLE AUCTION FROM OCTOBER 3 TO THE 14

The Crookston Police Department is holding an online Public Vehicle Auction from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 14, where they will be selling vehicles forfeited to the Department through the DWI court process. The Department has eight vehicles for sale that can be bid on through the State of Minnesota online auction website MINNBID.org.
Fargo man booked for murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
UND Athletics releases master facilities plan

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – University of North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves announced on September 30, 2022 the master facilities plan, providing a vision for the future of UND Athletics. The announcement comes on the heels of the groundbreaking of Memorial Village on Aug. 25, which is expected...
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota

(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
Grand Forks woman accused of stabbing 82-year-old father takes plea deal

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks woman accused of stabbing and attempting to kill her father has taken a plea deal. As part of the deal, the charge of attempted murder against Ceean Reese was dropped. She plead guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 5 years, with 3 years suspended. She’ll serve 2 years with credit for time she’s been serving since March.
GRAND FORKS, ND

