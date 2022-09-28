ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Shapiro leads Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Shapiro received 50.6% support, more than 10% higher than Mastriano at 40.5%. Approximately 6.5% said they were undecided and 2.3% picked a third-party candidate. Since August, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Tom Ridge endorses Dr. Oz in Pa. Senate race

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is being endorsed by the former Pennsylvania governor and first United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Tom Ridge. Dr. Oz’s camp announced the endorsement from Tom Ridge. Ridge is urging residents to join him in supporting the nominee, “I wholeheartedly support his bid […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swatara Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
philasun.com

BridgeTogether and co-chair Deval Patrick announce grants to Pennsylvania civic engagement groups to combat voter suppression

During National Voter Registration Month, BridgeTogether, an initiative led by American Bridge 21st Century co-chair Gov. Deval Patrick that was launched in 2021 to support relational organizing and sustained community engagement beyond Election Day, is announcing its final round of grant funding to organizations focused on activating and mobilizing voters in Pennsylvania as they scale up voter registration drives ahead of the state’s October 24 voter registration deadline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Congressional Democrat candidate meets voters

BUTLER TWP — Dan Pastore, of Erie County, has not held public office before, but was motivated to run for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District when he saw local legislators not accepting the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Pastore said he is running on the platform of fighting...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
FOX 43

Pennsylvania's first Sustainability Summit begins Monday

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's always a good thing to think green, especially during Sustainability Week in Pennsylvania. The Pa. GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth's first Sustainability Summit virtually this Monday, Oct. 3 to celebrate. Several experts across the state will discuss policies, programs and funding opportunities available to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Senate#Coca Cola#Axios#Commonwealth
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “​I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

A moment with John Fetterman

As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 43

$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy