PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mehmet Oz picks up key endorsement from national business organization for his ‘pro-growth’ views
When it comes to who should be a voice for Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for the next six years, the world’s largest business organization has chosen Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced it was endorsing Oz in the hotly contested race against...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oz tells Pittsburgh press conference Fetterman should be more transparent in his Senate campaign
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called for more transparency in the campaign, saying he is open to answering questions from the public and the press, and claimed that his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is not. At a half-hour press conference at the Wyndham Hotel in Downtown...
Shapiro leads Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Shapiro received 50.6% support, more than 10% higher than Mastriano at 40.5%. Approximately 6.5% said they were undecided and 2.3% picked a third-party candidate. Since August, […]
Tom Ridge endorses Dr. Oz in Pa. Senate race
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is being endorsed by the former Pennsylvania governor and first United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Tom Ridge. Dr. Oz’s camp announced the endorsement from Tom Ridge. Ridge is urging residents to join him in supporting the nominee, “I wholeheartedly support his bid […]
philasun.com
BridgeTogether and co-chair Deval Patrick announce grants to Pennsylvania civic engagement groups to combat voter suppression
During National Voter Registration Month, BridgeTogether, an initiative led by American Bridge 21st Century co-chair Gov. Deval Patrick that was launched in 2021 to support relational organizing and sustained community engagement beyond Election Day, is announcing its final round of grant funding to organizations focused on activating and mobilizing voters in Pennsylvania as they scale up voter registration drives ahead of the state’s October 24 voter registration deadline.
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
cranberryeagle.com
Congressional Democrat candidate meets voters
BUTLER TWP — Dan Pastore, of Erie County, has not held public office before, but was motivated to run for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District when he saw local legislators not accepting the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Pastore said he is running on the platform of fighting...
WFMZ-TV Online
PA's Chief Justice Max Baer has passed away, Wolf orders flags to half-staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has confirmed the sudden passing of Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer died at his home near Pittsburgh. He was 74 years old. Justice Debra Todd now becomes Chief Justice of Pennsylvania. On behalf of the Court, Justice Todd gave the following statement:. "This...
Pennsylvania's first Sustainability Summit begins Monday
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's always a good thing to think green, especially during Sustainability Week in Pennsylvania. The Pa. GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth's first Sustainability Summit virtually this Monday, Oct. 3 to celebrate. Several experts across the state will discuss policies, programs and funding opportunities available to...
Pennsylvania elections roundup: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six weeks until the election, candidates are going all out on their campaigns. Here are some updates in the Pennsylvania elections:. Democratic Josh Shapiro continues to vastly outraise Republican Doug Mastriano in campaign contributions. Campaign finance documents show Shapiro raised $25.4 million in the last three...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania voters rank abortion as a top issue in a newly-released poll
WSKG – Access to abortion remains an important issue for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November 8th midterm election. Plus, more voters are willing to say the state should not further restrict the procedure. Both findings could spell trouble for statewide candidates with anti-abortion platforms. A Muhlenberg College poll...
Wolf orders flags to half-staff after death of Chief Justice Max Baer: ‘A champion of children’
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday ordered Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately after the unexpected death of Supreme Court Justice Max Baer. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Baer’s interment, which has not yet...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
philasun.com
A moment with John Fetterman
As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Pa. secretary of agriculture reveals 2023 Pa. Farm Show theme
On Friday, Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: "Rooted in Progress." The show is set to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Association endorses Shapiro, Oz
(WHTM) - The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is splitting their ticket in this November's general election.
Pennsylvania Governor spent $45 million to add three new state parks this week
If you enjoy visiting Pennsylvania's state parks for fun, leisure, or recreation, you may be interested to learn that Governor Tom Wolf just added three new state parks to Pennsylvania's park system this week. Read on to learn more.
$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
Republicans are doing everything they can to lose the Pennsylvania governor's race
If you had to pick a single race as the most important one on the ballot this November, the winner would almost certainly be the Pennsylvania governor's contest.
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
