'It's frustrating to see'; After alleged election fraud incident in Kent County, Ottawa County Clerk assures voters that the process is secure
MICHIGAN, USA — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck wants to assure voters that their ballots and information are safe and secure. He spent the day checking their voting equipment in preparation for this November's election. He says alleged election fraud incidents like the one in Kent County shows that...
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting a...
Michigan attorney general joins activists in Grand Rapids to advocate for Proposal 3
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State Rep. David LaGrand and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a group of activists at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids to voice their support of the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot proposal ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. If the proposal passes, it...
Gaines Township election worker accused of trying to tamper with August primary
A Gaines Township election worker faces two felony charges for allegedly inserting a USB into equipment used in the Aug. 2022 election.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Grand Rapids area election worker charged with 2 felonies for misconduct at August primary
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A primary election worker in a Grand Rapids area township is facing two felonies for what Kent County leaders say involved illegally accessing a machine with a thumb drive. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charges Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the man, who worked the...
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Lake Odessa man charged in shooting of pro-life canvasser in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ionia man who shot at a woman while passing out pro-life literature has been charged, according to the Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler. Richard Harvey, 74, has been charged with three counts following the incident on Sept. 20. Harvey was arraigned at 2 p.m. Friday.
Nessel files lawsuit against company for PFAS contamination in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. in connection to multiple sites contaminated with PFAS across Southwest and West Michigan. PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are hazardous chemicals that can contaminate the environment and spread. Often referred to as "forever...
WWMTCw
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing
A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA. Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard.
'The struggle isn't going away' Despite court support, auto crash survivors call for lawmakers to fix auto no-fault reform
LANSING, Mich. — Crash survivors, their families, and the Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association (MHHA) rallied once again in Lansing, calling for a legislative fix to auto no fault reform. This comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in August the state's 2019 no-fault insurance reform does not...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon criticizes using taxpayer funds to lure battery plant project to Big Rapids
Lansing — Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon spoke out Tuesday night against using taxpayer funds to lure a Chinese battery parts company that hopes to create 2,350 jobs in northern Michigan. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, announced her stance in a video posted on...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
West MI fundraiser raises money for Ukraine medical supplies, ambulance to front lines
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Russian President Vladimir Putin is defying international law and claiming control of four regions in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy then announced his country's formal application to join NATO. It all comes months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, and there is a...
Lansing police identify woman killed Friday morning
Lansing Police responded to the 900 block of Long Blvd. in south Lansing just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of a woman who was shot.
17-year-old girl in car hit by gunfire in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old girl was injured after she was hit by gunfire near downtown Grand Rapids on Friday night, police say. The teen was sitting in a car in the 900 block of Bridge Street NW when she heard shots near her. She soon realized she was hit, police say.
Restore the Rapids | Michigan regulators host public hearing about Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The push to bring the rapids back to Grand Rapids is continuing Thursday evening with a virtual public hearing about the prospect. Grand Rapids Whitewater and the city of Grand Rapids want to get a permit to remove four low-level head dams between Bridge Street and Fulton Street.
