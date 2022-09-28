FWP looks to purchase new recreation site on Yellowstone River near Reed Point

Read full article on original website
Related
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills and address the remaining piles of contaminated waste at the site. Arsenic...
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks Thanks to the creation of the Montana State Parks system in 1939, residents and visitors alike have been able to hike up, swim through, camp within, and just bask in the grandeur that is Montana for 81 years now. Today, there are 55 state parks, each worthy of admiration and exploration. Here is a snapshot of five of them. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Train derails east of Bridger; 31,000 gallons of gas spill
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and forced the closure of East Bridger Road at the railroad crossing and South River Road at the Rushwater Road intersection.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
KULR8
Water board in Worden and Ballantine drilled and tested five wells in effort to bring drinkable tap water to area
WORDEN, Mont. - Residents in Worden and Ballantine haven't been able to drink their tap water for about three years because of nitrates in the water. The Worden Ballentine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District dug five test wells as part of their effort to make the tap water drinkable again.
Montana, Your Energy Bills Are Being Raised. Tips To Save Here
If you haven't heard, Northwestern Energy customers are about to see a rise in their energy costs. In the wintertime, this can mean big bucks on your bill. Last week utility regulators voted unanimously to allow Northwestern Energy to collect an extra 92 million dollars for electric and gas services. What does this mean to you, the customer? A quick peak at their website breaks it down like this:
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You
We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
KULR8
Montana cross country competitors dominate home meet
MISSOULA — Getting to compete in front of its fans for the first time this season Friday, the Montana cross country team did not disappoint, recording major personal bests and many of the meet's top times. The Grizzlies were competing against athletes from nearby MSU-Billings and Providence (Great Falls).
NBCMontana
USDA gives Montana $8.5M grant for high-speed internet
MISSOULA, MT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is providing a $8.5 million grant for high-speed internet access in south central Montana. The grant money will go to Project Telephone Company, also known as Nemont, to put in a fiber-to-the-premises network which will connect 23 farms, 16 businesses, an educational facility, and hundreds of rural families in Big Horn and Yellowstone Counties to highspeed internet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
KULR8
Section of Beartooth Highway will close temporarily due to anticipated winter weather
On Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m., the Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Long Lake barricade, near Top of the World Store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line will close in anticipation of forecasted winter weather conditions. This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
Will Billings Heights Support More Places for Grub in the Future?
So many restaurants on the west end and yet one of the most populous areas around can't seem to land a new one. With between 40,000 and 50,000 vehicles traveling through Billings heights each day, according to the Montana Department of Transportation, it doesn't seem like restaurants do well moving in there. Maybe it's because there is really only one main street and space is a problem, who knows.
The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One
Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
KULR8
City Council awards 2021 Public Safey Mil Levy to Low Barrier shelters this winter
BILLINGS, Mont. - Earlier this month, organizations specializing in preventative care for homelessness, substance abuse and mental health crisis attended a City Hall meeting to propose why they should receive money from 2021 public safety mil. This week, city council has chosen two organizations to be awarded funds. The Continuum...
Comments / 0