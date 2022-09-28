Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO