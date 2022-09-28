Read full article on original website
New general manager named for Natchez casino; ownership transfer complete
Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
Living Natchez mayors share wisdom at Co-Lin event
NATCHEZ — Seven of the eight living mayors of Natchez met Monday night at Co-Lin to reminisce, laugh and share stories of their time in office. Tony Byrne, David Armstrong, Hank Smith, Phillip West, Jake Middleton, Darryl Grennell and current mayor Dan Gibson answered questions from moderator Sarah Carter Smith, who is alderwoman for Ward 3 in the city.
Police investigating gunfire in the area of Holiday Apartments
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating gunfire in the area of Holiday Apartments at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Harold Alexander Givens
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Harold Alexander Givens, 74, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 29, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Watch: Duncan Park Invitational Gallery
NATCHEZ — Runners from Natchez, Jefferson County, West Lincoln, Loyd Star and Cathedral ran at the Duncan Park Invitational yesterday. Check out this gallery of runners from the Miss-Lou and Lincoln County.
Barbara Cain Roberts
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Police investigating death at Natchez hotel
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph...
GALLERY: Motorcycle fundraiser draws hundreds
NATCHEZ — Hundreds of motorcycle drivers—and drivers of other vehicles—participated in a motorcade and party Friday and Saturday on the Natchez bluff, all for a good cause. It’s unclear exactly how many, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., the CEO and founder of Seeds of Change Resource Foundation that...
Runners kick up dust at Duncan Park Invitational
NATCHEZ — Cathedral, Natchez, Jefferson County, Loyd Star and West Lincoln were among teams competing at the Duncan Park Invitational Monday afternoon. Cathedral was the only school of those five to take home any hardware after winning the varsity Boys meet and placing second in JV Girls. Natchez mayor...
Victim in weekend Holiday Apartments shooting airlifted, no suspects identified
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are still looking for suspects in what appears to be a drive-by shooting that injured a Natchez teen on Sunday night. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Apartments in Natchez. Three individuals were shot at and one was hit, Natchez Police Chief...
Dave York Jr.
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dave York, Jr., 69, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Jackson will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Prayer Tower Church of God in Christ with Pastor Johnny Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Rehoboth Church of...
We’re still grateful to Tate Taylor, John Norris
Despite plans for a restaurant inside the Broadway Street train depot falling through, Tate Taylor and John Norris should be commended for all they’ve invested and done in Natchez. Smoot’s continues to be a hot spot for weekend music performances and The Little Easy is one of the best...
William Douglas Johns
NATCHEZ – A celebration of life for William Douglas “Doug” Johns will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Pastor John Collard officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Doug, age 78 of...
Blanton athleticism puts him on recruiting radar
NATCHEZ — Wide Receiver and senior Damarrco Blanton is fresh off a visit to Memphis University last week and looking ahead to a visit at Ole Miss this weekend. Since he was a young boy, Blanton has played basketball, baseball and football. He first loved basketball but as he grew older he began playing football more.
