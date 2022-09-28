ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

wellsvillesun.com

David C. (Dave) Dunbar, 76, formerly of Portville

David C. Dunbar, age 76, of Little River, South Carolina, passed away peacefully while asleep Friday, June 10, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Dave, to all who knew him, was born October 24, 1945, to parents Ozzie (Duane) and Josephine Dunbar in Olean, New York. On March 23, 1968, Dave married Margaret (Peg) Dunbar, who survives him.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wellsvillesun.com

Gary M. Petrichick, 84, Belmont

Gary M. Petrichick, 84, of 36 Willets Avenue passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville. He was born December 17, 1937 in Lackawanna the son of the late Michael and Edna (Newell) Petrichick. On September 5, 1958 in Hamburg he married Nancy R. Hawkins who survives.
BELMONT, NY
13 WHAM

Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?

As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Joanne M. Black, 70, Andover

Joanne M. Black, 70, passed away on Sunday (September 25, 2022) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with her family by her side. Joanne was born in Hornell on July 16, 1952 to Richard and Rita (Duffy) Criss. She grew up in Hornell and was a 1970 graduate of Hornell High School. She met her future husband, Robert “Bob” Black of Scio while they were both working at the Big N Store in North Hornell. A year after meeting, they were married on October 14, 1972 at St. Ann’s Church in Hornell. Bob preceded her in death on December 14, 2020.
ANDOVER, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Larry Sharpe is coming to Andover NY Friday September 30

Meet the Libertarian candidate for NY Governor at the Kum Essa farm. Are you one of the 57% of people who think we need a third political party? If so, come out to meet Larry Sharpe, the Libertarian candidate for Governor on Friday evening at 5pm in Andover at Kum Essa, 4946 Co Rd 12(Jericho Hill Rd) in Andover.
ANDOVER, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport

Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Baby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Baby, a three and a half year old mixed-breed dog. Baby is a real lover girl. She has a gorgeous dark brown coat with some white just for trim. Her tail is in constant motion and the white tip looks like a blur when she is seriously wagging it. Baby tips the scales at a solid 90 pounds, and she does not realize just how big she really is, wanting to be a lap dog given the chance.
ROCHESTER, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora

If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
EAST AURORA, NY
cnycentral.com

Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder

Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
WATERLOO, NY
nyspnews.com

Batavia woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On September 29, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Karrie A. Morrow, 39, of Batavia, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to 48 Deli Express on Park Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked the store employee, and it was determined that Morrow took merchandise valued at $17.98 passing all points of purchase without paying.
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man arrested on gun charge

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
BATAVIA, NY
WETM 18 News

PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
WESTFIELD, PA

