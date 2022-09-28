Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
David C. (Dave) Dunbar, 76, formerly of Portville
David C. Dunbar, age 76, of Little River, South Carolina, passed away peacefully while asleep Friday, June 10, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Dave, to all who knew him, was born October 24, 1945, to parents Ozzie (Duane) and Josephine Dunbar in Olean, New York. On March 23, 1968, Dave married Margaret (Peg) Dunbar, who survives him.
wellsvillesun.com
Gary M. Petrichick, 84, Belmont
Gary M. Petrichick, 84, of 36 Willets Avenue passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville. He was born December 17, 1937 in Lackawanna the son of the late Michael and Edna (Newell) Petrichick. On September 5, 1958 in Hamburg he married Nancy R. Hawkins who survives.
13 WHAM
Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?
As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
wellsvillesun.com
Joanne M. Black, 70, Andover
Joanne M. Black, 70, passed away on Sunday (September 25, 2022) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with her family by her side. Joanne was born in Hornell on July 16, 1952 to Richard and Rita (Duffy) Criss. She grew up in Hornell and was a 1970 graduate of Hornell High School. She met her future husband, Robert “Bob” Black of Scio while they were both working at the Big N Store in North Hornell. A year after meeting, they were married on October 14, 1972 at St. Ann’s Church in Hornell. Bob preceded her in death on December 14, 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
earnthenecklace.com
Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
wellsvillesun.com
Larry Sharpe is coming to Andover NY Friday September 30
Meet the Libertarian candidate for NY Governor at the Kum Essa farm. Are you one of the 57% of people who think we need a third political party? If so, come out to meet Larry Sharpe, the Libertarian candidate for Governor on Friday evening at 5pm in Andover at Kum Essa, 4946 Co Rd 12(Jericho Hill Rd) in Andover.
cnycentral.com
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport
Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Baby
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Baby, a three and a half year old mixed-breed dog. Baby is a real lover girl. She has a gorgeous dark brown coat with some white just for trim. Her tail is in constant motion and the white tip looks like a blur when she is seriously wagging it. Baby tips the scales at a solid 90 pounds, and she does not realize just how big she really is, wanting to be a lap dog given the chance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
Rush Creek Alehouse opens at former Armor Inn & Tap Room in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Rush Creek Alehouse will open in Hamburg at the former Armor Inn and Tap Room under new ownership. The restaurant/pub opened Sept. 20 at 5381 Abbott Road for takeout, followed by a soft opening Sept. 24. A full opening is expected in early October once state regulators finalize a liquor license.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora
If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Be on the lookout for rabid raccoons in Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen residents are being warned to be on the lookout for odd behavior in possibly rabid raccoons, the police department said.
cnycentral.com
Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder
Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
The victim was quickly transported via ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nyspnews.com
Batavia woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On September 29, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Karrie A. Morrow, 39, of Batavia, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to 48 Deli Express on Park Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked the store employee, and it was determined that Morrow took merchandise valued at $17.98 passing all points of purchase without paying.
Batavia man arrested on gun charge
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
NYSP investigating thruway accident that caused traffic delays Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An accident involving a tractor trailer on the New York State Thruway in Lancaster caused major traffic delays on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened on the I-90 in Lancaster near exit 49. New York State Police investigators say a tractor trailer was travelling east on the...
Comments / 0