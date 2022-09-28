Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace
A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
TODAY.com
New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby
For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
Victoria Beckham Breaks Down In Tears At Paris Fashion Show After Reuniting With Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham got emotional as she walked the runway and closed out her first-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 30. In photos seen here, the 47-year-old designer teared up and covered her face as she walked the catwalk following her show. She donned a svelte black midi dress from her brand and paired it with black tights and black booties for her special moment.
'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry
David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.“I don't think David has...
Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo
Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
RELATED PEOPLE
mansionglobal.com
Boy George Hauls Eccentric Gothic Mansion in London Onto the Market
In London’s posh Hampstead, steps away from the neighborhood’s famous Heath—a sprawling 790-acre green space—a lavish and stately historic home belonging to pop star Boy George has hit the market for £17 million (US$19.2 million). The eccentric space, which fuses Gothic and Italianate architecture, was...
Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dead at 25 After Collapsing Onstage During Performance
Philadelphia's LGBTQ community is mourning the death of a beloved young performer. Valencia Prime, a 25-year-old transgender woman who performed as a drag queen and dubbed herself "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva," died Monday night after she collapsed onstage while performing at Tabu, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland told NBC News.
Serena Williams Does Olympia's Hair, Practices Runway Walk as They Read Her New Children's Book
Serena Williams had fun exploring her new children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai with daughter Olympia, who thinks she's in the book Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are loving the tennis pro's new children's book. Sharing a video on Instagram Thursday, Williams explored her kids' book The Adventures of Qai Qai, out now, with daughter Olympia. The book, inspired by the social media reaction to Olympia's own baby doll with the name, follows the adventures of the doll and the little girl who loves her. As Williams shows...
Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain's 1999 Dress for ACM Honors. Shania Twain will remember this dinner with Oprah Winfrey forever and for always—but not for the reason you think. The "Party For Two" singer recently recalled a dinner with the talk show host that she'll never forget, revealing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lamar Odom Declares He's 'Extremely Proud' Of Daughter Destiny For Pursuing Her Modeling Dreams: 'She's A Natural'
A new beginning! On Friday, September 23, Lamar Odom and daughter Destiny made a joint appearance to go for a bike ride in Venice Beach, Calif., and fans should get used to the sweet sighting, as the former NBA star revealed the 24-year-old — whose mom is Liza Morales — has moved to the Los Angeles area to pursue a career in modeling!"I’m extremely proud of her for having the faith in herself and the faith in me to make this happen for her," the reality TV alum, 42, gushed to OK!. "There is nothing else I want more in...
Sarah Jessica Parker Mourns Death of Her Stepdad Paul Griffin Forste
Sarah Jessica Parker and her family members are mourning a devastating loss. In a statement shared to E! News on Sept. 29, the actress' family announced her stepdad Paul Griffin Forste passed away the day before at the age of 76 "after an unexpected and rapid illness." "In his last...
RHOC's Heather Dubrow Shuts Down Rumors Her Husband Terry Cheated
Watch: Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Dr. Terry Dubrow Retire. Heather Dubrow is setting the record straight. Ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County's upcoming 17th season, the Bravo star is shutting down rumors that her husband—Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow—allegedly cheated on her. On Sept. 29,...
Kevin Federline Goes On Rare Dinner Outing With His & Britney Spears' Sons As Their Heated Feud With The Singer Rages On
Though Britney Spears and her two children have been at odds, the boys proved they're on great terms with their dad, Kevin Federline, as the trio went out for dinner in West Hollywood on Tuesday, September 27. Photogs and fans rushed around him as the former dancer made his way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paris Hilton’s 18-day search for her chihuahua ends: Experts believe the heiress’s pooch was snatched by a hungry coyote in the Hollywood Hills
It was the £10,000-a-day ‘biggest dog hunt in Hollywood history’ launched by a heartbroken Paris Hilton to find her beloved chihuahua Diamond Baby. But last night it seemed the 18-day search for the hotel heiress’s pooch has ended in tragedy – with experts now believing it was snatched by a hungry coyote.
Amal Clooney Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in a Flapper Dress at Her Foundation’s Albie Awards
Va-va-voom! Amal Clooney served up Old Hollywood glamour at the first-ever Albie Awards on Thursday, September 29. For the event — which was put on by her and her husband George Clooney's organization, the Clooney Foundation for Justice — the attorney, 44, wore custom Atelier Versace. The dazzling gold evening gown was inspired by Art […]
ETOnline.com
Shakira Breaks Her Silence About Split From Gerard Piqué: 'The Darkest Hour of My Life'
Shakira is finding light in her music amid her painful split from her ex Gerard Piqué, which she describes as "the darkest hour in my life." The 45-year-old Columbian superstar is breaking her silence in her first interview since announcing her split in a joint statement with Piqué in June. The exes share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and while they were never married, were together for 12 years.
Bad Bunny Brings Puerto Rico to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium With Surprise Guest Ivy Queen: Concert Review
With only one more show left on the docket, Bad Bunny has just about finished the North American leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour.” That title has certainly lived up to its promise, as the Puerto Rican phenom achieved the top-grossing tour of August with this trek, consisting of several stops in the country’s biggest venues. Last night, he pulled out all the stops for the first of two back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. He brought out several guests — including the reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who played a medley of her hottest hits — and declared his love for...
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0