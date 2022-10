The League of Women Voters of Skagit County is collaborating with neighboring leagues on four forums featuring candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.

The forums are for the state House of Representative seats for the 39th Legislative District (recorded Tuesday), the U.S. House seat (6 p.m. Oct. 7), the state House seats for the 10th district (6 p.m. Oct. 20), and the state House seats for the 40th district (still to be determined.)