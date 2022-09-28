ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt, Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still scheduled to play in Tampa Sunday night, despite Hurricane Ian battering the state of Florida.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s western side Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. The NFL has confirmed it is waiting to see what happens with Hurricane Ian to determine if Sunday night’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game will be relocated.

Why do hurricanes cause tornadoes at landfall?

Nexstar’s WDAF confirmed with the NFL that if the game needs to be moved, it will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings, but the team is playing the New Orleans Saints in London Sunday morning.

The NFL said it could make the decision to relocate the game as late as Friday and still have the stadium and teams ready to play in Minnesota Sunday night.

CBS Philly

Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Chiefs Bucs#The Kansas City Chiefs#Wdaf#The Minnesota Vikings#The New Orleans Saints#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car

UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
BELOIT, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
SEATTLE, WA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

UPDATE: Missing Belvidere boy has been found safe

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Belvidere Police say 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton has been found and he is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Belvidere Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton. Police said they were notified of Kayleb’s disappearance on Thursday, September 28th. His mother told police that he had left their home, […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport woman dies 2 weeks after house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport woman whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries, officials said Wednesday Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, and her husband, Al, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport woman robbed trying to sell an Xbox

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Freeport in which a thief made off with a woman’s Xbox. Police say the incident happened Thursday on West Stephenson Street when the 19-year-old victim agreed to meet a potential buyer. When the suspect arrived, he grabbed the machine and ran. The woman chased […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“It’s a real problem,” the shortage of football officials continues around the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We’ve heard the same story a lot already this season. Friday night games moving to Saturday’s because there aren’t enough guys in stripes to go around. Last week, one officiating crew had to do two varsity games Friday night because of the continued shortage of officials around the area. “It’s very […]
ROCKFORD, IL
