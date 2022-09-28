RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:17 p.m.: The Reno Fire Department says a cooking mishap is to blame for an apartment fire on Riverside Drive. They say the fire started in the kitchen from an energized burner that ignited combustibles that were placed next to it. RFD says the blaze was contained to one apartment, but caused extensive damage to the unit.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO