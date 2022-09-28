Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police looking for missing elderly woman
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing elderly woman. Carol Lynne Lara was last seen on Oct. 3 entering the Silver Legacy Casino around 3:30 p.m. She is described as a white female around 5 foot 9, 170 pounds with gray...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine fatality in Washoe County
A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested after nearly striking construction worker with his car twice
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for driving through a construction zone, nearly striking a flagger, among other charges. WCSO says they responded to the area of 14070 Red Rock Road for a report of an incident involving a vehicle in a construction zone.
KOLO TV Reno
Downtown Reno shooting victim identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 3:33 P.M. UPDATE: The victim in this shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Jalawrence Holden of Reno, according to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds. MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead...
2news.com
Police Release Body Cam Footage from August Officer Involved Shooting in Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released some redacted body camera footage from the officer involved shooting back in August 2022. No deputies were injured in the incident. Watch below. ----------------------------------------- The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office has released details on the identity of the suspect who was involved in...
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
2news.com
Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion
Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
Sierra Sun
Kings Beach man involved in July fatal collision, arrested in SF for armed robbery
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A Kings Beach man who was involved in a fatal collision in Tahoe City in July was arrested for suspected armed robbery during the Portola Music Festival that took place Sept. 24-25 in San Francisco. Fox KTVU reported on Sept. 28, that two victims were...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire determines cause of downtown fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:17 p.m.: The Reno Fire Department says a cooking mishap is to blame for an apartment fire on Riverside Drive. They say the fire started in the kitchen from an energized burner that ignited combustibles that were placed next to it. RFD says the blaze was contained to one apartment, but caused extensive damage to the unit.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured funding for three police departments in the state of Nevada. The police departments will get money awarded to them through community project funding. Sparks PD will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade...
KOLO TV Reno
Roger Hillygus arrested in Kansas City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Roger Hillygus, accused of kidnapping his mother, has been arrested in Kansas City. He was served a bench warrant in February of 2022 for Failing to Appear for a hearing related to the kidnapping charge. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Hillygus was booked into the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover. Police said they went to the area of South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County hosting event for COVID boosters
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County will be hosting an event for people wanting to get a booster shot for COVID-19. The event will be on Oct. 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Only boosters will be handed out. Those who show up will...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno residents have been arrested on a litany of weapons, fraud, and drug charges. 37-year-old Elias Sharifie and 35-year-old Laticia Peralez were arrested on Sept. 29 on the following charges:. Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory. Possession of a Forged Instrument. Forgery, Identity Theft. Possession...
FOX Reno
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
Lassen County News
Update: SPD provides details on Main Street crash
This afternoon’s accident remains under investigation, but according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, the driver of the eastbound vehicle that crashed into the department’s building about 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 “possibly experienced a medical emergency causing them to lose control of their vehicle which then crossed over the westbound lanes of traffic, over the curb and into the building.”
26 horses die during BLM roundup northwest of Reno
A roundup of 860 wild horses about 110 northwest of Reno is over, and BLM officials report 26 deaths in the herd.
KOLO TV Reno
Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
2news.com
