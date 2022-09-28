Read full article on original website
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
As a cardiologist who has treated thousands of patients, one of the most common health concerns I come across is high cholesterol. But the solution doesn't always have to come from a pill, which can have side effects. The foods we eat play a major role in keeping those cholesterol...
There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles — and aging is an absolutely natural part of life. Your skin will go through a number of changes as you age, and accepting some of those changes is a great way to keep mentally healthy. But you may also be searching for ways to look your best no matter your age, and having healthy, glowing skin is always going to make you look and feel fantastic. Great skin starts from within, which means getting enough of the right vitamins and minerals into your diet is one of the best ways to boost your complexion. And if you’re honing in on specific vitamins, Vitamin C is one you’ll want to spotlight. Vitamin C helps stimulate your body’s natural collagen production — and collagen and elastin are responsible for keeping your skin look firmer and smoother. “Vitamin C is found in many foods, but one can get it in abundance specifically from certain fruits and vegetables,” says Dr. Madathupalayam Madhankumar of iCliniq. “It is a water-soluble vitamin that functions as an antioxidant, helps in collagen production, promotes skin health, boosts immunity, and many more.”
When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
Q: My blood test shows prediabetes and a cholesterol score of 208 mg/dl (5.4 mmol/l). I’m finding it difficult to know what to eat because the recommended diets for these conditions seem contrary. For example, fruit is said to be acceptable on a low-cholesterol diet but not on a low-blood-sugar one, while meat is the opposite. How can I balance this out?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
You know those dark spots that seem to appear on your skin overnight? They have a more technical name — hyperpigmentation — and they’re notoriously stubborn to treat with creams and serums alone. But they’re not impossible to address. The right ingredients, both added to your diet and applied to your skin, can help (in-office treatments like lasers and peels are also a good solution and something to bring up with your dermatologist).
Choosing healthy, satisfying foods that meet individual nutrition requirements can help people with type 2 diabetes manage their condition. You are reading: What foods are good to eat when you have diabetes | A list of healthy foods for people with diabetes, and foods to limit or avoid. The American...
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
Magnesium is a vital nutrient that plays a part in more than 300 of the body’s processes, but did you know that you can take magnesium for headaches? Due to the role magnesium plays in muscle contraction and relaxation, it can be effective for reducing tension headaches and migraines – these ailments can also become worse if you don’t have enough magnesium in your body.
Making sure you get enough of nutrients like vitamin D and B12 can boost your recall and help prevent illnesses like Alzheimer's.
Beetroot is enriched with several nutrients making it beneficial for health. Research shows it is suitable for people who have diabetes with its known benefit for improving cardiovascular health and enhancing blood circulation. It is a superfood rich in antioxidants, loaded with potassium & folate, fibre, iron, and vitamin C. As a fibre-rich vegetable, it is known to lower blood sugar and blood pressure, beneficial for diabetic individuals.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, approximately 71 million people in the United States have high cholesterol levels. However, many people are unaware of exactly what cholesterol is and the effects of high cholesterol levels on the body. Cholesterol is one of the so-called dietary fats and a vital body substance. Healthline states that it serves as a building block in the formation of sex hormones, bile acid, and human tissues. It also plays a vital role in forming vitamin D and substances that aid digestion, per MedlinePlus.
As our bodies age, our sense of thirst may not be as obvious as it once was. Here are five signs of dehydration to watch for in yourself and loved ones.
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
A study suggests that there is potential to minimize the risks of metabolic syndrome. According to recent research conducted on individuals with a cluster of heart disease risk factors, ingesting green tea extract for four weeks can decrease blood sugar levels and enhance gut health by reducing inflammation and “leaky gut.”
What does it really mean when your triiodothyronine (T3) levels are low? Understand more about low triiodothyronine levels and the available treatment options.
