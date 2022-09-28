Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

(NEXSTAR) – Even shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent.
Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall Wednesday, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.
Videos taken in Naples, Florida, Wednesday afternoon showed residential neighborhoods flooded, with just the roofs of cars parked along the street peeking out from the high water.
The Naples Fire Rescue Department shared photos showing firefighters face to face with a storm surge outside their own garage. The water rose up to the firefighters’ hips and over the wheels of at least one of their trucks.
Floodwaters in Naples submerged cars and nearly swept away a child before his mother was able to save him, one reporter noted .
In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a hospital’s emergency room even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.
Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing them to evacuate their sickest patients — some on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.
In Sarasota, WFLA crews saw awnings ripped off of buildings by the high winds.
Wind knocked down trees and power lines in cities throughout the state’s western side, knocking out power to more than 2.5 million customers.
As the hurricane moved in, it also spawned tornados . One likely tornado overturned small airplanes at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Mobile homes and an apartment complex also sustained damage from apparent tornados on Florida’s eastern side.
That’s just the damage in the United States. Before making its way to Florida, Ian tore through western Cuba. State media reported two deaths in the province: a woman killed by a falling wall and another by a collapsed roof.
Ian’s winds damaged one of Cuba’s most prestigious tobacco farms, Finca Robaina.
Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WGHP) — Reports of deaths in the wake of Hurricane Ian are still unverified as rescue teams hope for good news. Thursday morning, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marcenosaid on “Good Morning America,” according to Fox News, “We have fatalities in the hundreds.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis clarified Lee’s comment during a Thursday morning […]
Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North […]
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Hurricane Ian was a Category 1 story again when it curved around and slammed into the area between here and Charleston early Friday afternoon. Ian had left billions of dollars in damages, at least 21 dead and millions without power as it crossed Florida then returned to the Atlantic and bent around […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is hours away from stormy weather after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast. North Carolina Emergency Management issued an 8 a.m. Thursday morning update over Facebook and FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider is tracking the story at FOX8 the morning after the storm made landfall in Lee County, Florida, as […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad appears to mostly be out of the woods as Ian continues to grow weaker across Southern Virginia. As of 5 p.m., the storm has passed Greensboro and is now about 95 miles west-southwest of Richmond, Virginia. The storm was 30 miles south of Greensboro at 5 a.m. and […]
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian was a few hundred miles off the coast of South Carolina as of 5 a.m. Friday, but forecasters say the storm’s second landfall is only hours away. The National Weather Service in Raleigh reported at 6:15 a.m., “Hurricane Ian is still offshore of South Carolina but the rain has already begun. […]
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The storm made landfall in South Carolina […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “Over the past 24 hours, we have seen Hurricane Ian plow through the southeast leaving destruction and death behind and we mourn for those lives lost,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. The governor made clear Friday during a news conference that the state is taking the risk of the storm […]
Comments / 0