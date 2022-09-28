ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell downplays impact of abortion politics on battle for the Senate

By Alexander Bolton
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLpxc_0iE8v7Jb00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday downplayed the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate majority, predicting that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will play differently in different states.

McConnell has sought to make the 2022 midterm elections a referendum on President Biden by focusing on inflation, the influx of migrants across the southern border and rising crime rates in big cities.

But political handicappers now say that Democrats are favored to keep their Senate majority, in large part because Democrats are more eager to vote in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down the right to abortion.

Asked Wednesday if he had been overly dismissive of the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate, McConnell said: “I think that issue is playing out it in different ways in different states.”

But the GOP leader argued that other issues are doing more to move voters nationwide.

“The three big national issues that we’re going to be addressing here that people are most concerned about, nationally, are the ones that I mentioned: inflation, crime and open borders. That’s clearly where we’re going to be putting the focus,” he said.

On the hot-button issue of abortion rights, McConnell said he’ll leave it to individual Senate candidates to craft their positions.

“I think every one of our candidates may have a different answer to that depending on where they are,” he said.

In May, McConnell defended the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights and predicted the issue would be “a wash” in the November elections.

But some Senate Republican strategists now concede the issue has revved up Democratic voters more than they expected.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19 showed that Republicans’ generic advantage over Democrats has slipped since February.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican candidate in a generic House race, while 46 percent said they would vote for a Democrat. That’s a shift compared to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in February that showed respondents favoring Republicans 49 percent to 42 percent.

People surveyed in the poll said by a 3-point margin — 48 percent to 45 percent — that they would prefer Republicans control Congress next year. But the margin was 10 points in February — 50 percent to 40 percent.

The poll showed that Democrats see abortion as the second most important issue heading into the election, trailing only climate change.

The poll also showed that voters trust Democrats more than Republicans by a 17-point margin to handle the abortion issue appropriately. Voters, however, gave Republicans the edge on crime, inflation and the economy.

McConnell in recent weeks has tried to manage expectations about Republicans’ chances of winning back control of the Senate.

He raised eyebrows in August when he said that Republicans are more likely to win control of the House than the Senate and cited “candidate quality,” a comment that was broadly seen as a subtle critique of some of the Senate Republican candidates who are closely aligned with former President Trump.

The GOP leader on Wednesday said “terrific candidates” always make a big difference in Senate races and predicted the battle for the Senate majority would be a toss-up.

“In every election every year, this year, past years, it’s great to have terrific candidates. We’re in a bunch of close races. I think we have a 50-50 shot of getting the Senate back. It’s going to be really, really close either way, in my view,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

24-year-old arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl tablets

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KXRM

Sept. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 36-year-old Eric Jaramillo is a Hispanic Man, 5’09”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jaramillo has a no bond warrant for public order crimes which includes Telephone – Obstruct Service and Criminal Mischief. He has […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect runs over store employee, rams vehicles after shoplifting

(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — A suspect ran over a store employee and rammed several cars in the parking lot of a business after shoplifting. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), at about 3:50 p.m., deputies arrived to a disturbance at the Big R on Fontaine Boulevard in Security-Widefield. Callers said a white man […]
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Coroner working to identify skeletal remains found near Avondale

Thursday 9/29/2022 11:16 a.m. The Pueblo County Coroner’s office is working with PCSO, a Forensic Pathologist, Forensic Odontologist and a Forensic Anthropologist to identify the skeletal remains discovered near Avondale on Sunday, Sept. 25. The Coroner says the team has yet to determine a cause and manner of death. ORIGINAL STORY: Pueblo detectives investigating after […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
KXRM

One seriously injured in shooting in Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting in the Bessemer neighborhood that left one person in critical condition. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened on East Routt Avenue, near the intersection of Routt and Jones Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police find body inside van under 24th Street bridge

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) found a man dead inside a van under a bridge on West 24th Street. According to PPD, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, officers found a suspicious vehicle under a bridge on West 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. During their investigation, officers found […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Police follow up on tip about homicide suspect, briefly close roads

UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 3:52 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — According to and update from PPD, the person was arrested on several warrants and the investigation is ongoing. The individual’s identity is not being released by PPD pending further investigation. UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/28/22 12:33 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) – PPD said they had a tip that a homicide […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Senate Republican#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Gop
KXRM

Springs Police target shoplifters after rise in retail crime

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) made several arrests and citations after partnering with local retailers to catch shoplifters across the city. Law Enforcement says there is a nexus between retail theft cases and drug use tied more commonly to fentanyl. After noticing a rise in retail crime in Colorado Springs, CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police investigate homicide on West 24th Street

UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 4:06 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — PPD now says the police presence is in response to a homicide. PPD said they are investigating in the 3000 block of W. 24th St. Locals are still asked to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will provide additional details when […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KXRM

One injured in stabbing, suspect arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing that happened in the evening of Sept. 29. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 officers were called to the 3900 block of East Bijou Street, which is south of East Platte Avenue and North Academy […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy found safe

FRIDAY 9/30/22 11:05 a.m. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — EPSO has updated on Twitter that the child has been found safe. They thank the community for their efforts. ORIGINAL STORY: Help deputies search for missing 11-year-old boy THURSDAY 9/29/22 3:46 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Stepfather of suspect identified as second victim in fatal stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS — The second victim of a fatal stabbing that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, on Dancing Horse Drive has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins, of Colorado Springs, who was the husband of 68-year-old Deborah Parker-Lykins, the first victim identified during […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

“Insufficient factual support” for Rep. Williams’ criminal complaint against Doug Lamborn

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A criminal complaint filed by Representative Dave Williams against his opponent for U.S. Congressional District 5, Doug Lamborn, will result in no charges being filed after an investigation revealed no evidence to support the complaint. According to a Letter of Review sent to Rep. Williams by District Attorney (DA) Michael Allen, an […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy