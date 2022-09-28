ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL

By Juan Cisneros, Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still scheduled to play in Tampa Sunday night, despite Hurricane Ian battering the state of Florida.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s western side Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. The NFL has confirmed it is waiting to see what happens with Hurricane Ian to determine if Sunday night’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game will be relocated.

Nexstar’s WDAF confirmed with the NFL that if the game needs to be moved, it will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings, but the team is playing the New Orleans Saints in London Sunday morning.

The NFL said it could make the decision to relocate the game as late as Friday and still have the stadium and teams ready to play in Minnesota Sunday night.

