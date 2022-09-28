Kiffin on Ole Miss 2022 so far, "You run out of the tunnel and it looks like a high school game playing in a college stadium." (AUDIO/KIFFIN CLIP) J&J Discuss

The Saturday (10/1/22) Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game is sold out in Oxford, MS., but that's not stopping Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin from letting his fanbase know via the media that he's not happy with the scene inside the stadium so far this season. Here's the clip circulating today:

Saturday's 11:00 a.m. kickoff features a national matchup against a Top 10 ranked SEC school in #7 Kentucky, so Kiffin and #14 Ole Miss likely will see a something different this weekend. Jason & John discussed Kiffin's approach and college attendance in the region on Wednesday (9/28/22) here:

