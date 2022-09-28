Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian 'biggest flood event' ever in southwest Florida, DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Hurricane Ian was "the biggest flood event" the state's southwest region has ever seen, adding that rescue efforts have been made -- and continue -- throughout the area. There's life rescue, making sure people are OK, following up on any...
Carbon dioxide pipeline proposal draws opposition, action
Illinois, Iowa (KHQA) — Navigator Heartland Greenway proposed a plan to build a 1,300-mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline. The pipeline would run through five different states including Illinois and Iowa. This proposal is nothing new to residents in McDonough County, and now, county board member Mike Cox says people...
$15 million to support Illinois violence prevention
WASHINGTON, DC — On Thursday, it was announced that a total of $15,009,020 in Department of Justice (DOJ) awards for violence prevention efforts across Illinois. “This federal funding will give communities around Illinois additional resources to not only respond to violence but help prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to secure federal resources that will help create a safer state for all Illinoisans.”
Florida prepares temporary shelter for people displaced by Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — As people on the southwest coast of Florida attempt to recover from Hurricane Ian, some who lost everything may be coming soon to Palm Beach County. The county is working on a plan to house several hundred hurricane victims. A county official says one...
Florida faces tough economic recovery as Hurricane Ian brings widespread damage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ian significantly shortened the window of time for businesses to prepare for impact and could delay Florida’s economic recovery. The National Hurricane Center defines rapid intensification as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at...
More than $31 million for health care research in Illinois
WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday it was announced that Illinois will be receiving $31,055,926 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) medical research grants for Illinois institutions. Officials say the funding will be used to research programs across Illinois to support...
Missouri House approves tax cuts, sends to Governor Parson's desk
JEFFERSON CITY — With approval in the House of Representatives, the Missouri General Assembly approved a plan to cut taxes, sending that proposal to Governor Mike Parson. Pending the Governor's signature, starting in January 2023, Missourians' income tax rate will now be 4.95%, down from 5.3%. The proposal also includes provisions to lower the tax rate to 4.5% if Missouri meets certain revenue figures.
Illinois infrastructure plan to facilitate 1 million electric vehicles by 2030
CHICAGO (KHQA) — In an effort to get more electrical vehicles on Illinois roads, the Federal Highway Administration has approved the state's infrastructure plan with the goal of accommodating 1 million electric vehicles by 2030. The State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan provides a framework for implementing...
