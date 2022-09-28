ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Carbon dioxide pipeline proposal draws opposition, action

Illinois, Iowa (KHQA) — Navigator Heartland Greenway proposed a plan to build a 1,300-mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline. The pipeline would run through five different states including Illinois and Iowa. This proposal is nothing new to residents in McDonough County, and now, county board member Mike Cox says people...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

$15 million to support Illinois violence prevention

WASHINGTON, DC — On Thursday, it was announced that a total of $15,009,020 in Department of Justice (DOJ) awards for violence prevention efforts across Illinois. “This federal funding will give communities around Illinois additional resources to not only respond to violence but help prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to secure federal resources that will help create a safer state for all Illinoisans.”
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Illinois State
City
Springfield, WI
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
State
Iowa State
City
Florida, MO
Local
Iowa Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Springfield, FL
Local
Iowa Health
khqa.com

More than $31 million for health care research in Illinois

WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday it was announced that Illinois will be receiving $31,055,926 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) medical research grants for Illinois institutions. Officials say the funding will be used to research programs across Illinois to support...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Missouri House approves tax cuts, sends to Governor Parson's desk

JEFFERSON CITY — With approval in the House of Representatives, the Missouri General Assembly approved a plan to cut taxes, sending that proposal to Governor Mike Parson. Pending the Governor's signature, starting in January 2023, Missourians' income tax rate will now be 4.95%, down from 5.3%. The proposal also includes provisions to lower the tax rate to 4.5% if Missouri meets certain revenue figures.
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Illinois infrastructure plan to facilitate 1 million electric vehicles by 2030

CHICAGO (KHQA) — In an effort to get more electrical vehicles on Illinois roads, the Federal Highway Administration has approved the state's infrastructure plan with the goal of accommodating 1 million electric vehicles by 2030. The State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan provides a framework for implementing...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy